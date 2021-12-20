It didn’t take long for the Tahlequah Tigers to exhibit total dominance over their hosts, the Grove Ridgerunners, Friday night, as the Orange and Black doubled Grove 16-8 in the first quarter on their way to a convincing 59-41 victory.
The Tigers’ scoring throughout was pretty much a team effort, with five players contributing to the 16-point first period, including Zeke Garrison with five, Cale Matlock, Shaun Young, and Jaxon Stickels each with three, and Donovan Smith with two.
The second quarter was closer, but Tahlequah still outscored the Ridgerunners by two, 15-13, going to the dressing room with a commanding 31-21 advantage. Matlock with two, and Smith with three, were the only Tigers who scored in second period who had scored in the first. Three other Tigers, including Bryson Smith with five, Race Stopp with three, and Tyler Joice with two, got on the books in the quarter.
The third quarter was all Tahlequah. Young went wild, pouring in nine points, Bryson Smith and Matlock each scored four, and Donovan Smith added three for a 20-6 shellacking of the Grove boys, and a 51-27 lead going into the fourth.
With most of the starters on the bench in the last frame, Grove finally won a quarter, 14-8, but it was much too little, much too late, and the Tigers chalked up another victory.
Young led nine Tiger scorers with 12 points, while the Smith boys, Donovan and Bryson each finished with 11. Matlock finished with nine, Garrison had five, three Tigers, Page, Stopp, and Stickels, each scored three points, and Joice finished with two.
Tiger Coach Marcus Klingsick said his boys came out aggressive and dominated throughout the game. “We shot the ball really well, and played good defense,” he said. “Donovan Smith and Jaxon Stickels rebounded the ball really well. “Grove had a couple of kids who could have really hurt us,” he said. “One wanted to drive on us, the other one wanted to shoot threes. We worked very well as a team to pretty much shut them down.”
Klingsick said the 6-3 Tigers are taking this week off, then will start practice next week. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at 10 a.m., the Tigers will host Hilldale for a scrimmage game. Their next regular game will be Jan. 4, at Claremore.
