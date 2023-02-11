The Tahlequah Tigers dialed up their point production, Feb. 10 at Skiatook, by, of all things, a different defense. Coach Quinn Wooldridge said the new strategy allowed the Tigers to get some easy baskets on their way to a 74-46 victory over Skiatook.
The Tigers led throughout the game, starting in the first quarter with a 15-10 advantage. Each quarter, the Tigers continued to add to the spread, leading 32-24 at halftime, and 47-34 after three quarters.
Then came the fourth and final period. The Tigers stifled Skiatook’s offense, allowing just 12 points in the period. Meanwhile, on the other end, 10 different Tigers put points on the board, led by Lukas Wooldridge with seven. When the final tally was made, the Tigers had recorded 27 points, weighing heavily in the 74-46 victory.
Another thing the new defense does is allow the Tigers to get to the free throw line more, Coach Wooldridge said.
“We shot a total of 25 free throws tonight,” he said. The Tigers cashed in on 15, but missed out on 10 more free points.
Hayden Smith and Lukas Wooldridge combined for 9-of-12 from the line, and 37 total points. Smith finished with 19, and Wooldridge with 10.
Cash McAlvain also dipped into the double-digit pool, scoring 10 points, including making his only free throw attempt.
Cole Robertson brought home seven points, Zeke Guerrero and Cale Matlock each logged five points, Brycen Smith had four, Gage Hodgson added three, and the trio of Shaun Young, Avery Fields, and Cort Vance each had a free throw attached to their accounts.
”The different defensive strategy will be beneficial for in both the short term, and in the future for us,” Coach Wooldridge said.
“It took a little while for us to ge the hang of it in game action, but the guyd played really hard and bought into the new style,” he said. “It enabled us to be some easy baskets, and we fot to the free throw line more due to us being in transition more and attacking the basket.
“We’re asking a lot more from the guys in the enerby/effort department, but we have the depth to make it work,” Wooldridge said.
The Tigers have one more regular-season game, Feb. 14 at home against Pryor. Before the game, Senior Night activities will take place. The Lady Tigers have just one senior, Averi Keys. The Tiger boys will be honoring five seniors, including Hayden Smith, Cale Matlock, Shaun Young, Triston Collins, and Kaiden Rhodes.
The OSSAA has officially passed out playoff assignments, and the Tiger boys were not as fortunate as the Lady Tigers, who host the first round of the playoffs. The Tigers will be playing at Holland Hall in Tulsa, Feb. 24-25, in a Regional with Holland Hall, Will Rogers, and Collinsville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.