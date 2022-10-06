Tahlequah will try to recover from a loss to Sand Springs when it goes back on the road Friday to face Booker T. Washington in Tulsa.
Friday's matchup will be the first of two straight road games for the Tigers, who will enter play at 2-3 overall and 1-1 in District 6A-II-1 under head coach Brad Gilbert.
The Hornets, coming off a 38-6 loss to top-ranked Stillwater last week, are 2-3 overall and also 1-1 in district games.
Tahlequah saw a 21-6 first half lead disappear in its 25-21 loss to the Sandites in week five.
"We feel that we're getting better," Gilbert said. "There's still too many mistakes at critical times. We had some costly penalties in critical moments, but we are getting better each week.
"The young men are playing hard. They were very well prepared and had a great week of practice."
Tahlequah junior quarterback Brody Younger is completing 61.1 percent of his passes and has thrown for 879 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions.
On the ground, the Tigers are led by senior running back Josh Munoz, who has rushed for 337yards on 67 carries with three touchdowns. Darryn Spahr has added 223 yards on 41 carries and found the end zone once.
Younger's top targets have been sophomore receiver Beckett Robinson, junior tight end Brayden Northington and junior receiver Race Stopp. Robinson has a team-high 26 receptions for a team-best 368 yards with a pair of TDs. Northington has eight catches for 304 yards with a team-high five touchdowns, and Stopp has 13 grabs for 111 yards with one score.
The Tahlequah defense was paced by Munoz at linebacker and defensive back Coda Bunch last week. Munoz posted a team-high 11 total tackles, and Bunch followed with 10. The Tigers had six tackles for losses, including two each from Kale Shankle and Cy Fisher. Jacob Jones had a quarterback sack, Munoz caused a fumble, and Jayden Moore forced a fumble.
Booker T. Washington, led by Arkansas commit receiver/defensive back Micah Tease, started its season with consecutive losses to Bentonville West (Arkansas) and Del City. The Hornets recovered to defeat Tulsa McLain (53-8) and Bartlesville (41-7) before last week's setback to Stillwater.
"They've had a tough schedule," Gilbert said. "They're 2-3 just like us and 1-1 in district play. They're athletic, they're physical, and they're big. They know how to win football games, and they've been doing it for a long time.
"We've got to play a complete game in all three phases from the beginning to the end. There can't be any lapses, so it's got to be a very disciplined way of business for us."
