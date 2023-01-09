The Tahlequah Tigers went to Verdigris ready to play ball. They won the first-round game on Thursday, Jan. 5, then fought to the bitter end Friday, but lost.
Determined to not go home empty handed, the Tigers overcame several obstacles until, at the end of regulation, the score was .knotted at 46-46.
In the extra four minutes, the Tigers outscored their opponents, 9-4, claiming the win, and the third place in the tourney.
No one person stood out through the game, no one particular player dominated any quarter, it was a team effort throughout. Zeke Guerrero knocked down a couple of important threes in the second quarter, Donovan Smith scored six in the third, and Cash McAlvain was consistently scoring two, three , and four points, as were others. When the final tally was made, two had scored with 13, including McAlvain and Donovan Smith.
Two others, Guerrero and Hayden Smith, had 13. Cale Matlock brought home 4, and Lukas Woolridge finished with three.
The Tigers’' next outing will be Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Pryor, then they will host Skiatook on Friday, Jan. 13.
