Tate Christian was a problem for Tulsa Edison Monday in Tahlequah’s season and District 5A-4 opener.
Christian had three of the Tigers’ six hits and struck out 10 in a starting role on the mound to carry Tahlequah to a 6-2 win.
Tahlequah, which improved to 2-2 under head coach Bret Bouher, scored three times in the second inning to take the lead for good at 3-1. The Tigers added two more runs in the sixth.
Christian, a senior and Rose State College signee, picked up the win. The right-hander allowed four hits in 6.1 innings and issued five walks.
In the second, Race Stopp crossed home plate on an error to put the Tigers up for good. Shaw Thornton came across to score on a bases-loaded walk to Brody Bouher to make it 3-1, and Christian singled to center field to drive in Bouher for the final run.
The Tigers, who got even in the home-half of the first when Luke Chaffin got Bradley Pruitt home on a fly ball to left field, were sparked by an RBI infield single from Pruitt and a groundout RBI by Bouher during the sixth.
Tahlequah got one hit apiece from Pruitt, Stopp and Thornton.
Robert Holt recorded the final two outs for Tahlequah in the seventh. Holt gave up one hit and struck out one.
The Tigers and Eagles will meet again Tuesday in Tulsa.
