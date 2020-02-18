Jaxon Jones, Tanner Christian and Hayden Wagers each scored in double figures and Tahlequah defeated Glenpool, 67-59, Tuesday evening at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
The win is the second straight for the Class 5A No. 10 Tigers, who will close out regular season play Friday at home against Pryor. Tahlequah moves to 14-8 overall and 9-4 in the Metro Lakes Conference.
Tahlequah never trailed in the fourth quarter and took the lead for good at 39-37 after David Burdine buried a 3 at the 4:40 mark of the third. Burdine's trey started a 9-0 run and was followed by back-to-back baskets by Hunter Brinkley and an inside score from Hayden Smith.
The Warriors got to within one point three times over the final 6:16, including 54-53 after two free throws from Jimauri Bradford with 4:50 remaining, but the Tigers scored nine of the next 11 points to take a 63-55 lead with 51 seconds left. Wagers converted four consecutive foul shots, Jones added a pair of free throws, Christian scored from inside the paint, and Tyler Joice hit a free throw to put Glenpool away.
"Down the stretch we hit some free throws and played pretty well there at the end," Tahlequah head coach Duane Jones said. "Last week we didn't close out the game with free throws very well. Tonight we did, and it makes the game a little bit easier when you do that."
Jones paced the Tigers with 14 points. The senior standout guard and Northeastern State signee knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and went 6 for 6 from the free throw line.
Tahlequah, who led 31-29 at halftime and 49-44 after three quarters, had 11 different players finish in the scoring column. Simeon Armstrong scored all seven of his points in the second quarter, Brinkley followed with six, Kooper McAlvain and Burdine had five apiece, Joice followed with four, Qua'shon Leathers had three, Smith added two, and Hunter Smith ended with one point.
"It was good that we had a lot of balanced scoring from our guys," Duane Jones said. "I didn't feel like we played our best tonight by far and we still got the win, so we'll take it. We had some guys really step up coming off the bench. It shows we can go 10 or 11 deep."
Duane Jones was entirely pleased.
"I just thought our overall effort wasn't where we needed it to be," he said. "I thought we were in a delayed reaction and I really thought they outhustled us in a lot of areas."
Glenpool (7-15, 4-9) was led by Isaac Tiger's game-high 26 points. Tiger buried five 3-pointers and had 15 of his points in the first half. Bradford was also in double figures with 10 points, eight of those coming from the free throw line.
After Friday's regular season finale, the Tigers will travel to Collinsville for a 5A Regional Tournament, beginning Friday, Feb. 28. Tahlequah will face Skiatook at 6:30 p.m. in the regional opener.
