The biggest event of the year for United Wrestling Entertainment is starting to take shape.
On Saturday, Aug. 12 the members of UWE came out for a press event hyping up the promotions upcoming Showdown event on Sept. 23. Year in and year out Showdown is UWE’s biggest event.
For the first time since the COVID pandemic, UWE will return to Markoma, their former home.
“For us to come in and step into this ring and live our dreams of being a professional wrestler we get to give back even more to the community,” said Brad Eubanks who wrestles as Fuel.
Eubanks had a surprise in store for the Tahlequah Outlaws during the event. During UWE’s last event, the Sooner Showdown, the promotion helped raise $1,000 for the Special Olympic team in partnership with Xpress.
“That was one of our biggest fundraising events,” said Eubanks.
After the check presentation for the Outlaws, the event got started in earnest as the top feuds in UWE were put on display ahead of Showdown.
Eubanks started the ceremonies by highlighting his upcoming feud with the tag team of Cody and Dalton. After Eubanks put the duo under his wing, they turned on him recently setting up a match with a mystery tag team partner.
“I met them and I had to give them some tough love,” said Eubanks. “I went through my mid-life crisis phase, but they earned my respect and I gave them a contract. I told you they would be the future of this company, so what did they do? Knock me out.”
After being confronted by his Showdown foes, Eubanks announced that Big Smooth was returning to UWE to help confront his foes. Eubanks also said this could very well be Big Smooth’s last match.
Alex Royal followed up to promote Showdown.
“I am the premiere champion of UWE,” said Royal. “The greatest UWE champion of all time. When I was here on top, we were selling out shows including Markoma.”
Royal came out to set up a match with Mr. Nasty, and after some verbal jabs, the match was officially set up for Showdown as a street fight.
Former UWE Champion, Anarchy is set to make his return to the ring after breaking his leg in February. Anarchy will make his return to the ring after he attacked Seth Daniels at the last UWE event.
The press conference wrapped up with a contract signing for Showdown’s main event pitting UWE Champion Dan Webber against former champion Koko in an Xpress Stop Chaos Match.
Koko earned the shot at Weber’s championship after winning the Sooner Stampeded battle royal.
“I have taken him under my wing. I look to him as being the future, but he is not only the future, but he is the now,” said Eubanks.
Once the two were face-to-face words were exchanged.
“The first time we wrestled I came out on top and I dominated,” said Webber. “The second time we fought to a time-limit draw but I still dominated. You started to gain my respect, but I realized that you got all the clout and recognition and I was just Koko’s friend. That is crazy, I am an all-around better performer than you that is why I became No. 1 and you became No. 2.”
Once Webber and Koko signed the contract everything went downhill for the challenger. After ink was officially put onto paper, Webber’s krone Eddie LeVaughn came and blindsided Koko with his tag team championship.
Things quickly broke down into chaos as the locker room came out to even the score. After a back-and-forth battle between the locker room, Koko, Fuel, Cappuccino Jones, and more, the UWE Championship challenger stood tall with Webber’s championship above his head.
Showdown 13 will open the gates at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 in UWE’s return to the Markoma Gym.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.