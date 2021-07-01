TIMEOUT: Area coaches give thoughts on dead period

In March of 2019, the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association board of directors voted 9-3 to institute a new summer dead period for athletics. The rule states that OSSAA member schools are prohibited from using school facilities with contact between coaches and their players during the designated period.
The summer of 2019 was the first year of the new policy with 2020 seeing the dead period rule suspended because of the late start of summer activities due to COVID-19. The rule also states that the dead period must be observed for a nine-day period centered around the Fourth of July holiday. In a survey prior to the vote, 68% of member schools who responded voted in favor of the then-proposed dead period policy.
Six head coaches in Cherokee County from Tahlequah, Hulbert, Keys and Sequoyah responded to a series of questions for this article about how the dead period has affected or not affected their summer activities.
Football coaches had similar views regarding the rule. Football is a fall sport and begins in early August. Tahlequah head coach Brad Gilbert said the dead period rule doesn’t really negatively affect the Tigers.
“We are fortunate to have our players in the weight room all year at 7:00 in the mornings,” Gilbert said. “That allows us to be flexible with our schedule in June. From May through July we are in the weight room four days a week, outside of regular breaks in the calendar.”
Gilbert also said he sees no issues with a dead period as long as it stays the last week of June so they have enough time to prepare players for the upcoming season.
Adam Hass, head coach at Keys, shared his thoughts on the impact to its summer schedule.
“The biggest impact is in the training cycles in my opinion,” he said. “There’s a science to it and it makes for a more complicated puzzle with the dead period in place.”
Hass differs in one aspect, where it falls on the calendar.
“I think the mandated dead period should be right after spring ball, the first week of June,” he said.
New Hulbert head coach Ty Pilgrim offered his philosophy as well about the implementation of the dead period.
“It really hasn’t affected us. I believe in rest periods for our kids in order to be primed and ready,” Pilgrim said. “Momentum has an expiration date. It’s nearly impossible to keep the kids going from spring ball to August without real competition. I use the period after dead period until fall camp to build momentum and excitement.”
Tahlequah softball head coach Chris Ray is also currently preparing his team for the fall season. It doesn’t affect the Lady Tigers’ program much according to Ray.
“As a softball coaching staff, we use the dead period to try and perform extensive field maintenance and upgrades,” Ray said. “I actually think the dead period provides student-athletes and coaches the opportunity to recharge their batteries before the fall sports seasons begin.”
In the winter sport season, Tahlequah and Sequoyah both have successful basketball programs, among others. The philosophy regarding the dead period may look different since the winter sports don’t begin full-scale practicing until October.
Sequoyah girls’ basketball head coach Justin Brown said of the dead period, “I’ve always tried to give my kids some time off during the summer. I think it’s important for them and me. It really has no effect on my summer schedule.”
David Qualls, the Lady Tigers’ head basketball coach, said the dead period usually marks the end of our high school summer.
“We have several girls who have AAU seasons. We may also open the gym after the dead period for the players to get some work in,” Qualls said. “Being a coach that really gets going in the wintertime, I don’t think it affected me as much as it might have a coach of a fall sport.”
When asked if the coaches were concerned about the dead period being too much time off, all six head coaches who answered the survey had similar thoughts of encouraging their athletes to stay active and ready to return when that time arrives. The mandated dead period is a relatively new policy that these six Cherokee County head coaches all seem to have a good handle on with their teams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.