To ice, or not to ice: That is the question

Several years ago, while sideline coaching, a group of fathers were talking about how this kid didn't look hurt, so why wasn't he suited out, and that kid, someone said, he had sprained his ankle.
"Kids just aren't made like we were," one father said. "We were made to play through it, not just sit out any time we stubbed a toe or something."
Another father, more in tune with modern medicines and methods, agreed, then said, "But, look at us now. You have a bad back, my knees are shot, and the rest of you…"
"I'll bet our kids won't have the same problems when they grow up," he said.
The position of an athletic trainer has come a long way since its beginning. At first, for the most part, trainers were volunteers. As in everything else, as the need grew, so did the need to hire the best.
Once again, as schools began hiring trainers, most trainers were part time, especially in the smaller schools. Many are still part-time, full-time trainers. A part-time, full-time trainer is one who works with one school one day, another school the next day, etc., working as a full-time trainer, but with various schools.
Larger schools, such as Tahlequah, can hire a full-time trainer, put the trainer on the staff, and utilize him or her for all sports and all ages.
Bryce Rudek is in his eighth season as athletic trainer for Tahlequah Schools. Prior to coming to Tahlequah, Rudek was in Nacogdoches, Texas.
Rudek said he takes care of all the athletes from grades seven through 12.
"I'm there for practices, games, all the home events, and I travel with varsity basketball and football," said Rudek.
He said the most common question he is asked is what is the most serious injury he has encountered during his career.
"Fortunately, nothing more than normal stuff, such as ankle, minor knee injuries around here," he said.
He said in the athletic training room, they have ice, heat, cold whirlpool that can be changed to hot whirlpool.
"And, of course, we have what's now called E-stem, where we can stimulate swollen muscles, help get the bruising out," said Rudek.
In the training room, Rudek also has an ultrasound machine for deeper heating than just regular heating pads.
Even as the interview continued, a Tahlequah player walked by, and Rudek called out to him, "How's that ankle doing?"
The player called back to him, "It hurts, but it's going to be ok. Thanks, Bryce."
"That's what it's all about," said Rudek. "Helping the kids heal quickly."
One issue that has been popping up around the country has been whether to ice an injury, or not.
"We were always taught to ice an injury right away, get the swelling down," he said. "New studies have shown it might be better to put heat on the injury, keep everything there and get it healing quicker."
About that time, Rudek's cell phone rang, he answered, then said, "I have to go. A kid is down at the junior high soccer tournament, I need to get over there right away."
Just like that, Rudek was gone, taking care of yet another young athlete.
