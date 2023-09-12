After Sequoyah softball took down Kansas on Tuesday, Sept. 12, head coach Jeff Turtle had a thought: "Too close for comfort."
While the Lady Indians did pick up the 13-12 win over the Comets, the wheels almost fell off at the end. Just a day earlier, the Lady Indians took down KHS on the road in a commanding 11-0 win.
Turtle sees the issue stemming from one simple issue.
"We go in there and just hammer them, but today we did not play very well," Turtle said. "I think we just lost a lot of focus. They came out and made their adjustments at the plate and we just had to hang on, we haven't had to do that very often."
In the first game of the series, the pitching was lights out from starter Wahleah Jackson. Over five innings, Jackson allowed just one base runner - a single in the third - while striking out three and picking up the win.
After being shut down by Jackson the day before, the Comets made the proper adjustments at the plate. Out of the gate, KHS was on Jackson, picking up a five-spot in the first inning. The strong offense continued picking up at least one run in five different innings.
Against the Comets Jackson allowed 17 hits and three walks.
"One of our problems is walks, we should make them hit it and we don't," Turtle said. "They just did a good job hitting-wise. I don't know if we pitched it as well. She gave up one hit today and gave up double digits today."
Despite looking at an early 5-0 gap before they even came to the plate, the deficit did not matter to the Lady Indians who responded with a three-spot of their own. The strong offense continued with the Lady Indians picking up a run in each of the next two innings.
Down 6-5 going into the fourth inning, the Lady Indians were ready to pounce. Jackson had set them up to have a run after a pair of back-to-back scoreless innings. After crawling their way back, the Lady Indians put up another three-spot thanks to a pair of singles, walks, and a fielder's choice that brought a runner in and gave them an 8-6 lead.
"We are not a really old team, but they are understanding what they need to do in certain situations," Turtle said. "They are growing up a lot this year, we have played a really good schedule. We have seen a bunch of good teams, and they have gotten better."
After the Lady Indians took the lead, the Comets responded with a run of their own. SHS responded with a run of their own to maintain the two-run lead.
Despite losing their lead, the Comets were not going to roll over. In the top of the sixth inning, KHS picked up three runs to retake the lead 10-9. Once again down, the Lady Indians once again pounced. After loading the bases, Macy McCrary came around to score on a passed ball to tie the game back up. Back-to-back singles gave the Lady Indians a 13-10 lead.
The Comets came out swinging in the top of the seventh inning, quickly loading the bases. SHS looked like they were going to get out of the situation without any damage after recording the second out, but back-to-back singles brought in a pair of runs. With the bases still loaded, Jackson settled in and forced a pop-up to secure the 13-12 win.
"We were down to the bottom of the order that if they get to the top of the order they would have a chance. They had been hitting the ball all day at the top," Turtle said.
The Lady Indians had a handful of players have a big day at the plate. Six players finished with multiple hits. Emma Culie led the way with two hits and three runners batted while scoring twice. McMcrary also had an important day for SHS with two hits and three runs scored.
With the win, the Lady Indian's record improves to 24-6.
