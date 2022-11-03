TOO MUCH FOR TIGERS: Bartlesville Bruins get past Tahlequah, 28-16

BARTLESVILLE – The Tahlequah Tigers and Bartlesville Bruins came into Thursday night’s game at Bartlesville with identical 3-6 overall records, and 2-4 in District 6A-ll play. However, when the final buzzer sounded, Bartlesville had won the game, 28-16.
Bartlesville struck first, scoring on a one-yard run with 3:59 left in the first quarter. The Bruins scored again early in the second on an interception that turned into an 82-yard pick-6, giving Bartlesville a 14-0 lead.
With 5:01 left in the half, Darryn Sparh scored on a one-yard plunge, Bodee Jimerson added the PAT, pulling the Tigers to within 14-7.
Bartlesville added another one-yard TD run following a second interception, going up 21-7.
As time expired in the first half, Jimerson booted a 38-yard field goal, sending the two teams into halftime with Bartlesville ahead 21-10.
The Bruins intercepted a third Brody Younger aerial in the third period, and shortly thereafter, turned it into another TD and successful PAT, and a 28-10 lead.
Late in the fourth quarter, Younger engineered a drive that culminated in a short touchdown pass to Brayden Northington, ending the scoring at 28-16.
The Tigers were led in rushing by Beckett Robinson with three carries for 22 yards. Josh Munoz ran the ball six times, also picking up 22 yards, and Sparh finished with 10 totes for 15 yards and a touchdown.
Younger was 17-26 passing, for 144 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions.
Cale Matlock was the leading receiver with six catches for 58 yards. Robinson hauled in four passes for 36 yards, and Northington caught three for 32 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, Dylan Leep intercepted two Bartlesville passes, and made two tackles. Jacob Morrison led 14 other Tigers in tackles with 12.
After the game, Leep was named the Green Country Sports Network’s Newk’s Eatery Player of the Game for his performance.
Special thanks goes out to Craig Wing and GCSN for providing the stats for tonight’s game.
Although it’s not official, a GCSN spokesman said the playoff situation shouldn’t change. If so, the Tigers will travel to Ponca City next Friday night for the first round of the state playoffs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.