It was pretty much all Quapaw Thursday night in Hulbert. Quapaw scored 46 points before Gabe Armstrong scored midway through the final period. Senior Caleb Simmons, one of three football seniors honored on Senior Night, kicked the PAT in his final game as a Rider.
The two other seniors honored were Trenton Hess and Jacob Guinn.
Quarterback Ethan Reese was 0/2 passing but did pick up 30 yards on 14 keepers.
Armstrong was the leading rusher with 57 yards on 18 carries, Jose Declared had 11 runs for 32 yards, and Wyatt Tedder had four rushes for five yards.
Reese also had five kick returns for78 yards, Simmons had one for15 yards, and Armstrong returned two for five yards.
Ten Riders were in on tackles, led by Armstrong with seven, and Declared with 4.5.
