The Tahlequah girls track and field team had eight top five finishes and placed ninth out of 20 teams Friday at the Tahlequah Tiger Track Classic.
The Tahlequah boys, aided by two top five finishes from Trae Baker, placed 13th overall as a team.
The Lady Tigers 4x800 meter relay team had the best result. Lily Couch, McKenna Hood, Tatum Havens and Tori Pham combined to run a 10:17.23 and placed second behind Bishop Kelley’s 9:49.67. It was a season-best time for Tahlequah and 16 seconds better than last week’s result in Muskogee.
Emily Morrison had the best individual finish for the Lady Tigers. Morrison finished third in the high jump with a 5-02.00. Morrison was also fifth in the 100 meter hurdles with a 17.65.
Kori Rainwater placed fourth in the discus throw with a result of 103-04.00, while Couch was fifth in the 800 meter run (2:27.17), Hood was fifth in the 1600 meter run (5:35.14), Abigail Johnson was fifth in the pole vault (8-00.00) and Alexa McClure was fifth in the shot put (32-05.50).
Bishop Kelley won the girls team championship with 84 points. Bartlesville (80) was second, and Lincoln Christian (71.50) was third. Tulsa Booker T. Washington and Sapulpa finished ahead of Tahlequah in a tie for seventh with 42 points apiece. The Lady Tigers closed with 38.5 points.
The Tahlequah boys had a fourth-place finish in the 4x800 meter relay, closing with a time of 8:31.79. Baker was fourth in the 800 meter run with a 2:03.06 and fifth in the 1600 meter run with a 4:43.8.
Lincoln Christian won the team championship with 118 points, Rogers (Arkansas) followed in second place with 79 points, and Tulsa Booker T. Washington was third with 62 points.
