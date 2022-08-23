TOP FIVE: Tahlequah’s Trae Baker, Jacob Tiger and McKenna Hood shine in Early Tiger Invitational

Byron Beers | Daily Press

Tahlequah's McKenna Hood was fourth individually Tuesday in the Tahlequah Early Tiger Cross Country Invitational.

Trae Baker and Jacob Tiger both had top five finishes and helped Tahlequah to a fourth-place finish Tuesday at the Tahlequah Early Tiger Cross Country Invitational.

Baker closed with a time of 13:54.48 and finished second behind Coweta’s Avan Doeksen, who finished with a 13:36.37. Tiger was fourth individually with a time of 13:57.65.

The Tigers finished with 113 points and placed behind team champion Coweta (37), Tulsa Edison (66) and Pryor (106).

Braxton McCarty was third in line for Tahlequah, ending with a time of 15:34.80 and finishing 30th in the individual standings. Ismael Perez ran a 16:13.93 and placed 45th, Joseph Espinosa was 48th with a 16:21.64, Trent Havens was 50th with a 16:32.36, and Kaden Tibbetts was 52nd with a time of 16:37.50.

The Lady Tigers, paced by McKenna Hood’s fourth-place finish, was third in the team standings with 93 points. Hood ran a time of 15:45.41 and finished behind Bishop Kelley’s Gwyneth Meyers (14:46.29), Bishop Kelley’s Malana Eureste (15:18.50) and Stilwell’s Emily Cruz (15:21.85).

Bishop Kelley captured the team championship with 41 points, and Coweta followed in second place with 56 points.

Tahlequah had another top 10 finish individually as Tori Pham closed with a time of 17:13.25 and finished eighth.

Annika Barr was 25th in the standings with a time of 19:07.78, Salendia Melo was 28th at 19:19.5, Haley Wilson was 37th with a 20:23.97, Ashley Ledezma was 39th at 20:36.33, and Kristin Campbell was 57th with a time of 24:04.86.

