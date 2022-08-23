TOP FIVE: Tahlequah’s Trae Baker, Jacob Tiger and McKenna Hood shine in Early Tiger Invitational

Trae Baker and Jacob Tiger both had top five finishes and helped Tahlequah to a fourth-place finish Tuesday at the Tahlequah Early Tiger Cross Country Invitational.
Baker closed with a time of 13:54.48 and finished second behind Coweta’s Avan Doeksen, who finished with a 13:36.37. Tiger was fourth individually with a time of 13:57.65.
The Tigers finished with 113 points and placed behind team champion Coweta (37), Tulsa Edison (66) and Pryor (106).
Braxton McCarty was third in line for Tahlequah, ending with a time of 15:34.80 and finishing 30th in the individual standings. Ismael Perez ran a 16:13.93 and placed 45th, Joseph Espinosa was 48th with a 16:21.64, Trent Havens was 50th with a 16:32.36, and Kaden Tibbetts was 52nd with a time of 16:37.50.
The Lady Tigers, paced by McKenna Hood’s fourth-place finish, was third in the team standings with 93 points. Hood ran a time of 15:45.41 and finished behind Bishop Kelley’s Gwyneth Meyers (14:46.29), Bishop Kelley’s Malana Eureste (15:18.50) and Stilwell’s Emily Cruz (15:21.85).
Bishop Kelley captured the team championship with 41 points, and Coweta followed in second place with 56 points.
Tahlequah had another top 10 finish individually as Tori Pham closed with a time of 17:13.25 and finished eighth.
Annika Barr was 25th in the standings with a time of 19:07.78, Salendia Melo was 28th at 19:19.5, Haley Wilson was 37th with a 20:23.97, Ashley Ledezma was 39th at 20:36.33, and Kristin Campbell was 57th with a time of 24:04.86.
