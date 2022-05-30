TOP HONOR: Tahlequah’s Tatum Havens selected Oklahoma Sports Halls of Fame Female Basketball Player of the Year

Tahlequah’s Tatum Havens has been named the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame Female Basketball Player of the Year.
Havens, who will be continuing her playing career at East Central University, averaged 5.7 points and 2.8 rebounds as a guard for the Lady Tigers in her final season. She was second on the team with 62 steals, shot 28.2 percent overall from the floor and knocked down 28 3-pointers, which was second on the team behind senior guard Lydia McAlvain’s 36.
Havens scored a season-high 20 points behind six 3-pointers against Skiatook on Jan. 14. She finished in double figure scoring five times.
The Lady Tigers went 22-4 overall in 2021-22 under head coach David Qualls. They had a 15-game winning streak before dropping consecutive games to Tulsa Union and Stillwater in Class 6A regional and area tournaments that ended their season.
