Make room for Dae Dae Leathers.
Leathers became the first running back in Tahlequah school history to earn Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State honors when he was added last week.
Leathers, who holds numerous school records, takes Sevion Morrison’s spot after Morrison elected to not play in the Oklahoma Football Coaches Association All-State Football game on Saturday, July 25 in Shawnee. Morrison, a Tulsa Edison Prep standout, is a University of Nebraska signee.
Leathers is the second Tiger player to be named OCA All-State in 2019, joining defensive end Blake Corn. He’s the ninth OCA All-State selection since 2014 under head coach Brad Gilbert and the 45th selection in the program’s history.
“It goes right along with the success we’ve had on the field in wins and losses, but it also correlates to the kind of young men we’ve had in our program,” Gilbert said.
The Tigers captured their first district championship since 1991 this past season and went 9-2 for a second straight year.
Leathers, a Northeastern State signee, set the school’s all-time rushing mark as a senior. The 2019 District 5A-4 Offensive Player of the Year rushed for 1,568 yards, averaged 7.6 yards per carry and tied the program’s single-season record with 22 rushing touchdowns. He had three games of over 200 yards, including a season-high 258 yards in the season opener against Fort Gibson. He had a season-high four TD runs against Sallisaw in week three. Leathers finished his career with 3,570 yards and 44 touchdowns.
Leathers pointed out to Gilbert prior to the 2019 season that we wanted to become the first Tahlequah running back to reach all-state status.
Goal reached.
“He brought that to my attention before the year started. He wanted to be the first running back to All-State here at Tahlequah,” Gilbert said. “That was a goal of his, and with the help of his teammates, he was able to accomplish that. Obviously, the career that he had speaks for itself. It’s a well-deserved honor. We’re extremely excited and happy for him.”
Leathers holds nine school records. He recorded the longest play from scrimmage in school history when he sprinted 99 yards for a touchdown against Fort Gibson at Doc Wadley Stadium in last year’s season opener.
“Dae Dae was a guy that brought a lot of things to the table, not just with his running ability as a tailback but also in the kicking game,” Gilbert said. “Dae Dae was a tremendous back and he was just so explosive. I haven’t been here long enough, but I would say he’s one of the top tailbacks that’s ever played here at Tahlequah, if not the best tailback to ever play. I don’t know of too many guys that would be in front of him. There might be some guys that are as good as him, but I think that you’d be hard pressed to find those guys.
“He was just a very versatile, well-rounded tailback that was explosive and created a lot of excitement for not only his teammates but also those that were watching.”
