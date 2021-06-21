Tahlequah will be in a similar situation at the running back position as it is at quarterback in 2021.
The Tigers return a starter in senior Malik McMurtrey.
McMurtrey, a dynamic back who also has receiving skills, might be the Tigers’ top offensive treat next season.
He rushed for a team-high 793 yards in nine games in his first year as a starter after replacing the school’s all-time leading rusher, Dae Dae Leathers. He averaged seven yards per carry and led the team with 12 rushing touchdowns. McMurtrey also had nine receptions for 103 yards with a score.
McMurtrey will play much bigger in 2021.
“He’s gotten bigger,” Tahlequah head coach Brad Gilbert said. “He’s up to about 185 pounds. Last year he was at 165. He’s made progress and gains in the weightroom with his overall strength, and it’s going to help him with his durability. He and I talked. He was a physical football player on the perimeter. Where we needed to see growth and where we will need to continue to see growth is the physicality of his play inside the tackles.”
Gilbert also wants to see his running back be better at taking care of the football after four fumbles that resulted in turnovers last season.
“He needs to take better care of the football,” Gilbert said. “If he can get better between the tackles and limit the turnovers, I think he’s going to have a really big season for us. Malik is a guy we will lean on and count on, and he’s going to be able to have games where he’s getting big chucks of yards. We need those big plays from him.”
McMurtrey rushed for a season-high 148 yards on 12 carries against Claremore at Doc Wadley Stadium, and surpassed 100 yards four times. He had 138 yards and three TDs against Glenpool, and finished with 136 yards and three touchdowns against Tulsa Memorial. He rushed a season-high 24 times and had 131 yards with a score in his debut as a starter against Tulsa McLain.
“He’s got great ability to make one cut and get down hill,” Gilbert said. “He’s explosive as soon as he gets the ball, and he’s physical on the perimeter. He likes contact and he’s durable. For him it’s just about learning our zone scheme within the A and B gaps. Sometimes you have to slow down to allow those things to develop. It’s his mental approach.
“I think he would have had over 1,000 yards last year, and with the guys we have up front, we can be as good or better than we were a year ago.”
Josh Munoz will see time behind McMurtrey after rushing for 174 yards on 22 attempts (7.9 average) with two touchdowns as a sophomore.
“Josh is very smooth when he runs with the football,” Gilbert said. “He’s made great gains in the weightroom, too. I think he’s a guy that’s at 190-195 right now. He’s very patient. Some running backs just have a better ability to see things develop and he’s got that. He’s also very powerful and he’s very physical.”
Two others who will expect to see time carrying the ball are sophomore Darryn Sparh and senior Khaidyn Spoonemore. Sparh rushed for 90 yards on 11 carries with a score as a freshman, and Spoonemore added a 13-yard TD run on his lone attempt as a junior.
“Darryn is another physical guy that can make one cut and get down hill,” Gilbert said. “Khaidyn will give us good depth and has done a good job.
“We feel very comfortable with where we’re at at the tailback position.”
The Tigers also welcome back fullback Jonathan Davis, who will be entering his final season with the program. Davis didn’t have any carries last season, but he had four catches for 63 yards.
Davis is the perfect fit for what Gilbert wants in his offense.
“He’s got a chance to be the best we’ve ever had at the position,” Gilbert said. “He’s physical, he’s athletic and he understands the position. He’s got really good hands. We’re excited. He had a really good spring and team camp, and we know exactly what we’ve got with him.”
Behind Davis are senior John Lyman and sophomore Eli Gibson.
“They’re both physical kids and they both had a really good spring,” Gilbert said. “It’s great to turn on the tape from team camp and see their physicality and see them leading with their facemasks.”
