TOUGH ROAD: Tigers visit unbeaten Muskogee Thursday

Tahlequah will face its most difficult challenge at this point of the season Thursday when they travel to play unbeaten and Class 6A-II third-ranked Muskogee.
The Tigers, currently on their second two-game losing streak of the season, will enter play at 2-4 overall and 1-2 in District 6A-II-1. Tahlequah suffered a 47-0 road loss last week to Tulsa Booker T. Washington.
The Roughers have breezed through their three district games. Sitting at 6-0 overall, they defeated Sand Springs, 48-26, and then followed with consecutive wins over Putnam City West (61-0) and Oklahoma City U.S. Grant (66-0).
Tahlequah didn't have a solution for anything last week against the Hornets. The Tigers produced just 48 total yards of offense on 49 snaps, and the defense allowed 576 total yards.
"Last week didn't go the way we wanted it to, obviously," Tahlequah head coach Brad Gilbert said. "Booker T. is a talented football team and they just did a really good job of preparing for us and having a good game plan. They executed theirs much better than we executed ours. Friday nights like that are not fun for anyone involved. The bottom line is we've just got to play better. We've got to coach better."
The Tigers are led offensively by junior quarterback Brody Younger, senior running back Josh Munoz, sophomore receiver Beckett Robinson and junior tight end Brayden Northington.
Younger has completed 56.6 percent of his passes for 922 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions. Munoz has rushed for 365 yards on 79 carries and has three touchdowns. Robinson has 29 receptions for 392 yards with a pair of scores, and Northington has eight catches for 305 yards with five TDs.
Defensively, Tahlequah had different players finish in double figures in total tackles against Booker T. Washington. Linebacker Jayden Moore led the way with 14 tackles, Jacob Morrison, Robinson and Coda Bunch each followed with 11, and Northington added 10 to go along with three tackles for losses.
Muskogee is led offensively by quarterback Jamarian Ficklin, who is completing 70.8 percent of his passes for 1,586 yards with 26 touchdowns and two interceptions.
Running back Brandon Tolbert leads the Roughers' ground game with 247 yards and has a pair of touchdowns.
Jayden Bell and Kayden McGee are Ficklin's top targets. Bell has 21 receptions for 452 yards with four TDs, and McGee has 20 catches for 417 yards with a team-high 10 touchdowns.
"We're excited with the opportunity we have to go play Muskogee," Gilbert said. "They've done a really good job. They're very explosive on offense and they're deep. They have very few guys that play both ways. They've got the ability to run the football and they take their shots over the top because they've got that speed on the perimeter. They'll stretch you vertically, and they're going to run the football."
Tolbert and Deshawn Smith lead the Muskogee defense. Tolbert has a team-best 63 total tackles and a team-high eight tackles for losses. Smith, a linebacker, has added 60 tackles, including four tackles for losses. Defensive end Jeremy Collins has four quarterback sacks, and Bell has five interceptions.
"Defensively, they're very sound and they're very disciplined in their technique," Gilbert said. "They're great with their eyes and they keep everything in front of them. They really do a great job in all phases of the game. That's why they're 6-0."
