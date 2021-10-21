Northeastern State returns to Doc Wadley Stadium Saturday when it hosts seventh-ranked Northwest Missouri in a 1 p.m. kickoff.
The RiverHawks, 2-5 in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association, are coming off a 57-24 road loss to Missouri Western, a game where they committed seven turnovers, six on interceptions. It was their third consecutive loss since defeating Lincoln, 49-48, in overtime on Sept. 25.
The Bearcats (5-1) suffered their first loss of the season last week in a 17-16 setback at Washburn. Northwest Missouri started the season with consecutive wins over Fort Hays State, Central Missouri, Central Oklahoma, Missouri Western and Pittsburg State.
NSU has used four different quarterbacks this season, including three last week against the Griffons. Freshman Grant Elerick, who took over the starting job in week two against Missouri Southern, is completing 59.4 percent of his passes and has thrown for 1,077 yards with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions. Junior Jacob Frazier, who came off the bench last week and replaced Elerick, has thrown for 339 yards with two TDs and five interceptions. Freshman Ben Ward threw for 52 yards with an interception last week in his first appearance since the season opener against Emporia State.
Sophomore running back Isaiah Davis leads NSU’s rushing attack. Davis, who had all three of the RiverHawks’ touchdowns against Missouri Western, has rushed for 304 yards with four touchdowns. Davis, who is averaging 4.5 yards per carry, had 107 receiving yards on five receptions with two scores against the Griffons.
Junior Mark Wheeland leads all NSU receivers with 37 catches, 518 yards and seven touchdowns. Dashawn Williams has 27 receptions for 276 yards, and running back Keon Moore has 20 grabs for 137 yards.
The NSU offense is averaging 331 total yards per game — 220.4 yards through the air, and 110.6 yards on the ground. The RiverHawks are converting just 32.9 percent of their third downs and have thrown 15 interceptions.
Defensive back Marques Williams paces the RiverHawks with 64 total tackles, while Triumphant Olatunji follows with 46. Olatunji, Blake Corn, Chris Lee, Damani Carter and Jamie Cortez each have at least three tackles for losses. Corn leads the team with 2.5 quarterback sacks, while Cortez has two. Williams and Gage Parrick each have one interception, and Taoheed Karim has 25 tackles and a team-high six pass breakups.
The RiverHawks’ defense is allowing 508 total yards and 6.4 yards per play.
Northwest Missouri is led offensively by quarterback Mike Hahensee and running back Al McKeller, who leads the MIAA with 134.5 rushing yards per game. McKeller is averaging six yards per carry and has five touchdowns. Hahensee has thrown for 1176 yards with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions. He is completing 71.6 percent of his passes. Alec Tatum tops the Bearcats with 33 receptions and 436 yards.
Northwest Missouri linebacker Jackson Barnes has 43 total tackles, seven tackles for losses, two quarterback sacks and one interception. Defensive tackle Zach Howard has 4.5 sacks, and defensive back J’Ravien Anderson has two interceptions.
Northwest Missouri has won in all five of its visits to Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.