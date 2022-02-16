TOURNAMENT HUNT: NSU returns home for three straight games in pursuit of MIAA Tournament invite

Northeastern State still has MIAA Tournament hopes with four games remaining on its regular season schedule.
The RiverHawks, who fell at Fort Hays State, 66-57, in their last outing on Saturday, Feb. 12, are currently holding the final spot available for the postseason tournament. Tenth in the standings, they are 12-12 overall and 7-11 in MIAA play.
Next up for NSU is a matchup against Newman Thursday in a 7:30 p.m. start at the NSU Event Center. The Jets (4-18, 1-16) logged their only win against the RiverHawks on Jan. 8 in Wichita, Kansas.
Northeastern State remains home Saturday to face rival Central Oklahoma (20-4, 15-3), and closes the home portion of its schedule Wednesday, Feb. 23 against Rogers State. The RiverHawks and Hillcats meet again Saturday, Feb. 26 in Claremore.
NSU holds a one-game lead in the conference standings over Nebraska-Kearney (10-14, 6-12, and trails Rogers State (14-10, 8-10) and Central Missouri (11-11, 8-10) by one game.
Emeka Obukwelu, Christian Cook and Rashad Perkins pace the RiverHawks offensively, averaging a combined 42.6 points per contest.
Obukwelu, 10th in the MIAA in scoring, averages a team-high 15.4 points and 8.3 rebounds. Obukwelu is shooting 51.2 percent overall and 82.7 percent from the free throw line.
Cook is averaging 15 points and leads NSU with 44 made 3-pointers. Cook is shooting 47.1 percent overall and 43.6 percent from behind the 3-point line.
Perkins, averaging 12.2 points, leads the RiverHawks in overall field goal percentage (56.3 percent) and has 32 made 3-pointers. He’s shooting a team-best 47.8 percent from 3-point range.
Tylor Arnold averages 9.1 points, is shooting 45.1 percent, averages 5.1 rebounds, and leads the team with 27 steals.
The RiverHawks are 7-4 at the NSU Event Center. They defeated Washburn, 72-71, in their last home appearance on Feb. 5.
Newman has dropped its last eight games since defeating NSU, 75-66, in early January. The Jets, who are 0-10 away from their home floor, are led by Israel Barnes’ 19.1 points. Stevie Strong averages 13.2 points and Ian Lee averages 10.1.
NSU women return home: The RiverHawks return home for their next two games, beginning Thursday when they play Newman in a 5:30 p.m. tipoff at the NSU Event Center.
NSU (5-19, 3-15) has lost its last two games to Nebraska-Kearney (71-49) and Fort Hays State (78-59) away from home.
The RiverHawks, led by Maleeah Langstaff’s 17.3 points and nine rebounds, also take on Central Oklahoma Saturday at the NSU Event Center at 3:30 p.m.
Zaria Collins joins Langstaff in double figures with 12.1 points and averages seven rebounds.
Newman (2-22, 2-11) has lost its last 18 games. Northeastern State defeated the Jets, 67-57, Jan. 8 in Wichita, Kansas.
