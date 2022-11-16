The brackets are filled, the balls are aired up, and the concession stand has been stocked, ready for the final games of the Hulbert Junior High Basketball Tournament on Thursday, Nov. 17.
When the story ended on Tuesday night, the final girls’ game in the winners’ bracket was still in progress, with the final boys’ game still to be played.
The girls’ game in question was between the Peggs Lady Panthers and the Hulbert Lady Riders, and if ever there was a game to miss, this wasn’t it.
The two teams battled throughout the game, with neither team gaining a distinct advantage. The score was tied several times, and was tied 10-10 at halftime. During the second half, the score was knotted at 13-13, again at 17-17, and 19-19, and with time running out, it looked as if they could be going into overtime. With 20 seconds left in the game, Peggs scored, putting the Lady Panthers up 21-19.
However, with 6.9 ticks left on the clock, the Lady Riders tied it up again, 21-21, sending the game into overtime after all. The extra two minutes were not kind to the Hulbert girls, as the Lady Panthers scored five points to claim a 26-21 victory, and earn the right to play Grand View’s Lady Chargers in the girls’ championship game on Thursday.
The final game of the evening featured the Peggs Panthers and the Hulbert Riders, and like the girls’ game, was a close affair throughout, with neither team able to pull away from the other. First one team would grab a 2-3 point lead, then the other would retaliate. As the final couple of minutes came on the clock, Hulbert’s Riders managed to take the biggest lead of the game, 24-18. The Panthers cut it down to 24-20, and Hulbert answered with a basket to go up 26-20. The Riders kept it up until they had a 31-24 lead with less than a minute left to play. Peggs added a basket, stole the ball, and had another shot that rimmed out, ending the game in Hulbert’s favor, 31-27.
The win puts Hulbert into the championship game on Thursday against Grand View.
Thursday’s schedule is as follows:
• 1 p.m., Hulbert 2 vs. Braggs for seventh place girls
• 1:50 p.m., Oaks vs. Hulbert 2 for seventh place boys
• 2:40 p.m., girls’ consolation championship Oaks vs. Wright Christian
• 3:30 p.m., boys consolation championship Braggs vs. Norwood
• 4:20 p.m., girls 3rd place game, Norwood vs. Hulbert 1
• 5:10 p.m., boys 3rd place game, Wright Christian Academy vs. Peggs
• 6 p.m., girls championship game, Grand View vs. Peggs
• 6:50 p.m., boys championship game, Grand View vs. Hulbert 1
Judging from play on Tuesday, Thursday’s games should probably be on the do not miss list. Be sure to check out all the action in the Friday edition of the Tahlequah Daily Press at www.tahlequahdailypress.com.
