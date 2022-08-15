Tourney champs: Lady Indians overcome obstacles, win tourney

The Place Where They Play, as well as the old gymnasium on the campus of Sequoyah High School, was abuzz with activity Saturday, as eight volleyball teams plied their talents against each other in the Sequoyah Volleyball Tournament. In the end, the home team, the Sequoyah Lady Indians, successfully defended its territory, defeating Okay in the championship game.
The tournament began with pool play, with the top two teams from each pool advancing to bracket play. Only winners will be given for each match, with the exception of the Lady Indians, who will have full coverage.
In Pool B, played in the old gym, Okay defeated McLain, Wagoner beat Westville, Westville beat McLain, Wagoner defeated Okay and McLain, and Okay defeated Westville, making Wagoner first at 3-0, Okay second at 2-1, Westville third at 1-2, and McLain fourth at 0-3.
In The Place Where They Play, the Lady Indians opened at 9:00 a.m., against Salina, and lost two straight, albeit very close games, 25-23, and 26-24.
Locust Grove then defeated Tulsa Edison JV, but lost to Salina, bringing up the fourth game of Pool A, Sequoyah versus Edison JV.
The Lady Indians never trailed Edison, running off and leaving the Lady Eagles behind, 25-11 in the first set. The second set opened with six straight service points by Lady Indian senior Kelsey Kingfisher, including one ace, and the Lady Indians never looked back.
Edison got as close as 19-16, but senior Maddie Morgan took over, serving the last six service points for the 25-16 win.
Salina defeated Edison, bringing about the do-or-die game with the Lady Indians and Locust Grove. The winner would go on to bracket play, and the loser would go home.
Locust Grove took the lead early, in game one, and held on to a 7-4 lead until Shelby Gregory stepped to the service line. The senior Lady Indian served four straight points to take an 8-7 lead, but Locust Grove took it right back.
The game rocked back and forth until Sequoyah got the lead back, 11-10, with Kingfisher due up to the line. She served up three points for a decent lead, then, after regaining possession at 15-11, Taytum Hooper took over. By the time Locust Grove recouped, the Lady Indians led 21-12. The final was 25-17, Sequoyah, sending the Lady Indians to bracket play.
The bracket had Salina, number one from pool A, versus Okay, number two from pool B. Okay won the match, moving on to the championship game.
The other side of the bracket pitted Wagoner against the home Lady Indians. Wagoner did trail for a bit in game one, but at 8-8, the visiting girls took control and never trailed again, defeating the Lady Indians, 25-21.
Game two was a back-and-forth battle throughout. Gregory did have a four-point run from 9-11 to 13-11, and Wagoner had a couple of three or four point runs, but overall, the game never had more than two serves by either team. It stayed that way until the Lady Indians finally outlasted Wagoner and won, 29-27.
That brought up the rubber match, the one to 15, the one that would decide who would advance to the championship game and who would go home.
On the downside, one of Sequoyah's leading seniors, Maddie Morgan went down with a knee injury. She would attempt to come back in a later match, but during warmup, realized she would be unable to continue.
Without Morgan, Sequoyah Coach Laurin Keen had to make some changes. "I had to put some players where they weren't used to playing," Keen said. "I was very proud of everyone, and the younger players, for stepping up where they were needed, even if they weren't familiar with the position."
The playoff game was a mirror of game two. Neither team could get a firm grip on the lead, and neither team ever led by more than two points. In the end, with the Lady Indians holding precariously to a 14-13 lead, senior Shailey Hair served the winning point to catapult the Lady Indians into the championship game.
The Lady Indians and Okay battled back and forth early on, then Isabella Sierra put the Lady Indians on top, 9-6. A couple of side outs later, Gregory served the Sequoyah girls to a 13-7 lead, and still later, Kingfisher stopped an Okay run with a pair of service points. Still, the Lady Indians could not quite get a choke hold on the lead, and with Sequoyah leading 20-15, Okay made a run that knotted it at 20-20, and again at 21-21.
Sequoyah got the lead back at 22-21, then sophomore Laney Frogg served the Lady Indians to the 25-21 win.
Game two started with four straight service points by Kingfisher, including a pair of service aces. From there, the game bounced back and forth until, trailing 10-8, Okay went on a five-point run to take a 13-10 lead before losing service.
The Lady Indians picked up a couple of points, including a monster spike by Hair to pull to within 12-13. The two teams kept trading points until Okay lost service and a point, pulling the Lady Indians to within one again, 15-16. With Sierra at the service line, the Lady Indians racked up six straight points and a 21-16 lead.
Okay fought back to knot it at 22-22, and take a 24-22 lead. The Lady Indians weren't ready to quit, however, and broke service, regaining possession.
Trailing by one, 23-24, Frogg again rose to the occasion, serving the tying point, the go-head point, then claiming the set, match, and championship with an ace serve, 26-24.
Each team in the tournament was awarded one All Tournament Team member, voted on by all the coaches. Lady Indian Taytum Hooper was selected to the All Tournament Team. Shailey Hair was voted Most Valuable Player of the tournament by the coaches.
"It's a very nice way to start our season," Keen said, "winning our own tournament. These are our first games of the season, this morning was our very first game being suited up, and I couldn't be more happy with the outcome.
"We had to work through some things as we were playing," she added, "but, the girls were ready to play, they wanted to be here, they worked hard, they're very coachable, and they wanted that win, and they got it.
"Maddie Morgan sustained a knee injury," Keen said. "She went down during the game, came off and thought she was doing OK, but during warmups of the following match, she quickly realized she was not.
"That took one of our senior leaders out of position," she said, "and that moved three underclassmen into new positions, and they stepped up and really performed when they needed to.
"I think that's a great outlook for the future of our team," she said. "Bella (Sierra) is a kid who wants to play, she wants to work hard. She's a junior this year, and to basically just have JV experience to this point, she has really stepped up and is doing a phenomenal job under pressure, she's doing a lot for the team, and I'm definitely looking forward to seeing what she does in the future.
"Another underclassman, Nyvee Cole, is a sophomore," Keen continued. "We didn't have a freshman team last year, so she got minimal JV playing time. But, she has really worked hard in the off season, and she stepped into two positions today that she's never been able to play on a varsity level before, and I think she just did a great job.
"I think the future of volleyball here is in good hands with these underclassmen," she said.
The Lady Indians will open their regular season at home Aug. 25, against East Central. JV action will begin at 4:00 p.m., followed by the varsity.
