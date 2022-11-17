Hulbert Rider gymnasium was the place to be Thursday night as the final games of the Hulbert Junior High Tournament were played out, ultimately putting the Grand View Lady Chargers, and the Hulbert Riders in the winners’ circle.
The games began at 1 p.m. with the Hulbert JV girls defeating Braggs 11-9 to claim seventh place. In the boys’ seventh-place game, Oaks defeated Hulbert JV, 35-6.
The consolation championship girls’ game went to Wright Christian Academy, 17-8 over Oaks. The boys’ consolation championship was won by Norwood with a 32-15 victory over Braggs.
The battle for third place in the girls’ division between Hulbert and Norwood was won by Hulbert, 25-17. The boys’ third-place game was back and forth between Peggs and Wright Christian Academy, with the score being tied several times before the Peggs Panthers took control in the final 60 seconds to claim third place with a 27-21 win.
That set the stage for the two championship games. In the girls’ championship game, the Grand View Lady Chargers took control early, running out to an 8-0 lead before the Peggs Lady Panthers could get untracked. Although the score changed throughout the rest of the first half, the margin between the two teams changed very little. The first half ended with the Lady Chargers leading 16-8. By the end of the third quarter, Grand View had boosted the lead to 24-10, and finished tournament champions in the girls’ division, 27-12.
The boys’ championship game was nothing if not spectacular. The Hulbert Riders scored the first 6 points of the game, then the Grand View Chargers took over for a while, pushing out to an 11-7 lead before a Hulbert basket cut it to 11-9 by halftime.
At the 2:00 mark of the third period, the Riders regained the lead, 16-15, a lead that prevailed throughout the remainder of the quarter.
Early in the fourth period, Grand View took the lead again, 17-16, but a Rider steal and transition basket soon put the Riders back on top, 20-17. Another Hulbert basket made it 22-17 with less than a minute left in the game. A trey from the corner by the Chargers closed the gap to 22-20. Neither team could score after that, and it ended with the Hulbert Riders the champions of their own tournament.
Hulbert Athletic Director Jordan Hill said last year they had a festival, but decided to make it a tournament this year. There were 16 teams in the tournament, representing seven schools. He said the tournament was very well attended, and it was a great opportunity for the local kids to have their own tournament. He said they will definitely do the tournament again next year.
Editor's note: Pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Tahlequah Daily Press for team photos from most of the local teams.
