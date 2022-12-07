Today’s the day!
If you’re a basketball junkie, the next three days are made just for you. Starting at 10 a.m. today – Thursday, Dec. 9 – 3,072 minutes of hot, high school basketball action are available for live watching in four different locations.
The Keys Cougars and Lady Cougars will be playing in the Haskell Tournament, the Hulbert Riders and Lady Riders will be in the Porum Tournament, the Sequoyah Indians and Lady Indians will be hosting and playing in the Sequoyah Tournament, and the Tahlequah Tigers and Lady Tigers will be hosting and playing in the Tahlequah Tournament.
Four girls’ games, and four boys’ games each day at each of the four locations make for lots of basketball.
Pick your favorite team or teams, and follow them throughout, or just pick a location and go hang out all day.
The TDP will publish as many results as possible in print and e-editions, but some game stories may be website exclusives. Included in today's edition are brackets for the Keys boys' and girls' tournaments; the Tahlequah and Sequoyah brackets were published in last weekend's edition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.