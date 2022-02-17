Keys has momentum going into the Class 3A District 5, Areal III Tournament Saturday when it hosts Beggs in an 8 p.m. start at Keys High School in Park Hill.
The No. 16 Cougars are currently on a four-game win streak, which matches a season long. They will enter the contest at 14-7 overall under head coach Greg Barnes.
Barnes likes his chances against anyone when shots are falling. Keys has struggled on the offensive end at times this season.
“I’m not going to say where we want to be going in, but it’s kind of where we’re at,” Barnes said Thursday. “The wins and losses have been good. I think it’s been good for our confidence. We’ve shot the ball a little better recently and that’s an area where we’ve just had a hard time scoring at times this season. We’ve just got to make shots, and we’ll have to on Saturday. I think if we shoot the ball well, I think we’ve got a chance against about anyone.”
Keys has four players — Lane Taylor, Levi Hood, Trenton Nichols and Garin Barnes — averaging six points or better. Taylor leads the team with a 7.6 average, Hood follows at 6.9, Nichols is averaging 6.6, and Barnes is averaging 6.4.
In their previous four outings, the Cougars have defeated 2A No. 16 Howe (57-34), Central Sallisaw (33-32), Vian (44-38) and Central Sallisaw (53-41). The Cougars also started the season with four straight wins.
Beggs will enter at 11-8 overall. The Demons closed their regular season with back-to-back wins over 2A No. 13 Preston (59-43) and 3A No. 20 Morris (71-54).
“The big thing is it’s going to be a battle on the boards,” Barnes said. “Their two post kids…we’re probably going to give up about 150 pounds down there. They’ve got a good post down there with a lot of size, and he’s a good athlete.”
Lady Cougars can be better: The Lady Cougars won five of their last six games to close the regular season, but head coach Rick Kirkhart isn’t completely satisfied as his team opens postseason play Saturday at 6:30 p.m. against Beggs in the Class 3A District 5, Areal III Tournament in Park Hill.
“We still have a lot to work on,” Kirkhart said Thursday. “We’re not content with the way we’re playing. I feel like our preparation for everybody has been good, but to carry out the mission, we’re still lacking a little bit. Everybody needed to do their jobs and get excited about the playoffs.”
Keys, ranked 10th, closed the regular season with consecutive wins over Vian and Central Sallisaw to finish with a 17-4 mark.
The Lady Cougars are led offensively by Kylie Eubanks, Sierra Winkler and Allie Eubanks. The trio, led by Kylie Eubanks’ 16.4 points and 7.5 rebounds, is combining for 37.7 points per outing. Winkler averages 11.4 points, and Allie Eubanks is just under double figures at 9.9 points. Winkler leads the team with 4.1 assists, and Allie Eubanks is averaging 2.3 steals.
Beggs (7-14) has dropped its last four games and six of its last seven.
“They’re struggling a little bit, but their record doesn’t indicate their abilities,” Kirkhart said. “We’ll still have to play because the teams that we’ve played that you don’t expect to play you that well can at least push you for a half, so we’ve got to be ready for that.”
