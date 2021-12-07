Tahlequah will have momentum and plenty of it entering this week’s Cherokee Nation Businesses Tahlequah Invitational.
The Class 6A No. 7 Lady Tigers, who open the three-day tournament Thursday with a 10 a.m. start against Tulsa East Central, have been nothing short or dominant over their first two games.
They blasted Coweta, 70-26, Friday, Dec. 3 on the road behind a defense that forced 29 turnovers, 20 of which came in the first half.
In similar fashion, they steamrolled Collinsville, 75-27, in their home opener on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
It’s been all about defense through the first two games. Tahlequah has forced 47 turnovers and collected 42 steals.
“The defensive pressure and the way we’ve started games has been great,” Tahlequah head coach David Qualls said. “We’re getting a lot of deflections and we’re altering a lot of shots. I would just say the overall defense the first two games has been really solid for us.”
The Lady Tigers held another decisive advantage against Coweta by collecting 26 offensive rebounds.
“When we can turn teams over and dominate the glass like that, we can be tough,” Qualls said. “Those are the two areas that have jumped out to me through the first two games.
“We’ve got a scrappy group and we’re playing hard right now. It’s a group that you tell is gelling chemistry wise. This is a really good defensive team. We’ve got a lot of length, we have some good athletes and they play hard every night. That makes it fun to kind of scheme up a defensive game plan going into every game.”
Senior point guard Smalls Goudeau, a University of Texas Arlington signee, leads the Lady Tigers in scoring with 16 points per game. Goudeau is also averaging a team-high 5.5 rebounds and five steals.
“The thing I’m happy about with her is the steals and the rebounding,” Qualls said. “She’s getting so many deflections and directing the offense. She’s done a great job and there’s a lot of mismatch opportunities for us with her.”
Sophomore forwards Kori Rainwater and Jadyn Buttery are averaging nine points and five rebounds apiece. Senior guards Tatum Havens and Lydia McAlvain are averaging seven points each. Havens has knocked down three 3s and is averaging five rebounds, and McAlvain leads with seven assists per contest.
Senior forward Faith Springwater is second on the team in scoring with 8.5 points and has connected on three 3-pointers. Springwater is shooting 63.6 percent overall on 11 attempts and 60 percent from beyond the 3-point line.
“The biggest thing with Faith from now to the end of last year is she’s healthy,” Qualls said. “Her foot gave her a lot of problems toward the end of last year. She’s able to be more aggressive now, and she’s more confident in what she’s doing.”
East Central, ranked 20th in 5A, also enters the tournament at 2-0. The Lady Cardinals defeated Tulsa Nathan Hale, 61-24, in their season opener, and beat Tulsa Webster, 46-9, in their last outing on Dec. 3.
“East Central is athletic,” Qualls said. “They’ve got some good young guards and they’re going to try to be aggressive on defense. They can be difficult to keep off the glass at times. It’s a good opportunity for us.”
East Central is one of six teams in the tournament that is ranked. Tulsa Booker T. Washington, who will face Westmoore at 4 p.m. is ranked 13th in 6A. Ponca City, ranked 18th in 6A, takes on 3A No. 13 Sequoyah in the nightcap at 7 p.m., and 5A sixth-ranked McAlester plays Muskogee in a scheduled 1 p.m. tipoff.
“This is always a good field, but it’ll be a good tournament for us,” Qualls said. “I think there’s going to be several players here that go on to play at the next level. There’ll be some talented players and some good teams here.
“These three games for us this week gives us the opportunity to go out and keep getting better.”
