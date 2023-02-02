Inclement weather and problems with the supply chain have delayed the expected completion date of Tahlequah Public Schools' new indoor athletic facility, with progress moving forward in small steps.
Brad Jones, TPS director of operations, said delays in receiving certain materials, such as metal and switch gears, have been a common occurrence since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“Some things you might get lucky, and there it is, readily accessible, but most of the time, it’s going to be a little bit of a wait,” said Brad.
Supply-chain shortages of metal have not only impacted the facility, but other projects, such as roofing for other TPS buildings, as crews wait for the manufacturers to get the products to the roofing company.
Brad said work on the building’s site utilities, including the sewer and water lines, has been started, but was put on a quick hold until the weather subsides, while the dirt work and pad have already been completed.
While little progress has been made on the site and structure itself, Brad said since the building has been approved, they will be trying to pour a concrete pad in the next few weeks, weather permitting.
Once it is completed, the 11,500 square-foot facility will be available for almost every TPS sport. It will have retractable batting cages and turf floors, along with other features.
The recent holidays also delayed work on the structure, and they had to rebid the building package and separate it from the roofing project to include a seamless roof.
“We’ve had to rebid the building package because we made some changes to the roof, so that put us behind a few weeks,” said Brad. “Then Christmas comes along and you have to put everything off just a little bit longer, until after the first of the year. Holidays always do that to you. It’s just never a good time to bid.”
TPS Superintendent Tanya Jones said they recently received a bid on the roof and building, which will be going before the Tahlequah School Board of Education on Friday, Feb. 3 during a special board meeting.
After a decision has been reached, Tanya said, the district will then work with the building company for four to five weeks to approve building plans, then wait for the structure itself to be delivered within six to 10 weeks.
“It’s a pre-engineered metal building, so it’s almost like they build the pieces, and then they come in and put it together, like a giant Lego set,” said Tanya.
The pieces of the building should start coming together by May, but the structure will not be completed until late in the fall 2023 semester.
Chris Ray, THS softball coach, said the facility will be beneficial to not only his team, but to all Tahlequah athletes. This is essential from a competitive standpoint.
He said the facility will allow athletes to improve their fundamentals and make a better use of their practice time, especially when issues are presented by the weather.
“During periods of inclement weather, especially when the fields are too wet to practice on, it’s going to give us both, baseball and softball, the opportunity to not miss out on any practice time. I’m sure as any coach will tell you, when you lose a day of practice you never get that back. If your competitors are able to practice and you’re not, then they’re a step ahead of you,” said Ray.
Ray’s team often loses more practice time in the spring than in the fall. He said during the fall season, they often lose seven to 10 practice days, while they lose almost double that in the spring. The size of the building will allow for multiple ways for the team to practice, including fielding drills, pitching, and batting.
“I think every day [my players] ask me, ‘Coach, when do you think it will be done? When will it be completed?’ It’s those nonstop questions I get from my players on a daily basis. They’re very excited,” said Ray.
