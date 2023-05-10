A trio of area teams capped off a successful season at the State Final Tournament on Tuesday, May 9.
The Keys boys team finished State with a three-round total of 1000. Despite not taking home the state title, they did bring home the Academic State Championship for having the highest GPA of the state qualifiers. The girls' Keys team also took Academic State Championship.
Chase Jones led the way with a 223 after shooting a 74,72, before capping off the tournament with a 77.
Gabe Enlow added a 272 after posting 92, 91, and 89. Reed Trimble posted a 249 after shooting an 84, 85, and 80.
Evan Harkreacher finished with a 265, while No. 5 bag Josiah Wolff finished with a 264.
The Tahlequah Tigers were also competing in the state finals. After sitting in fifth after the first day on Monday, May 8, the Tigers stayed at relatively the same spot and finished in sixth place.
After posting an 83 and 77 on day one, Kaden Tibbetts finished the tournament with an 84.
Ryan Dark ended with a 257 after shooting an 86, 83, and 88. Jack Vance added a 267 with a 93, 83, and 91.
Caden Mashburn finished the tournament with a third-round 90 moving his three-day total to 269.
Cash McAlvain finished with a 96 on the last day for a 271.
Overall the Tigers finished the meet with a three-round total of 1025.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.