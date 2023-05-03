A trio of Tahlequah High School’s girls tennis team made the State Tournament after strong showings at the Holland Hall Regional.
The Tigers had one singles player make the tournament in Katie Moore. Moore scratched her way into the next round as the fourth out of four players to qualify. Moore was playing as the Tigers’ No. 1 court.
THS also had a doubles team advance to the State Tournament.
Addison Steely and Mikah Vann made got out of the Regional Tournament as the fourth out of four No. 1 doubles teams to make the State Finals.
The State Finals begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 6 at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center. Day two starts at 8 a.m. on Sunday, May 7.
