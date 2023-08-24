During the Tahlequah cross country team's Early Tiger invite three Tigers finished in the top five. Trae Baker, Jacob Tiger, and McKenna Hood all meet the mark.
The Tahlequah Tigers boys’ cross country team had two runners finish in the top three at the Early Tiger Invite on Thursday, Aug. 24, but the Tigers finished the meet in second place to Bishop Kelly.
Baker won the event despite the hot and humid conditions, running a 16:38, beating BiKHS’s Rowan Meyers by two seconds. Tiger came in at third in the event with a time of 17:32.
The boys team lost to BKHS by a score of 42-59.
Jalen Hooper finished 10 with a time of 18:29. Jaime Perez, and Raven Neal rounded out the scorers for the Tigers with times of 19:35 and 19:44.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Tigers finished in third place place with a score of 117.
Hood was the leader for the Lady Tigers coming in fourth place with a time of 20:48. Tori Pham was the next runner in for THS with a time of 22:46. Annika Barr came in 30 place with a time of 25:46.
Julianne Burns came in 33 with a time of 26:27. Ashly Ledesma rounded out the Lady Tigers placers in 39 with a time of 28:12.
BKHS also won the girl’s side of the event with a score of 35.
The Tigers will be back on Aug. 31 at Owasso.
