Exciting angling isn't just found during warmer weather. It's also available for anyone who takes advantage of the state’s trout fisheries during the colder months of the year.
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation operates two year-round trout fisheries in the Lower Mountain Fork River below Broken Bow dam and in the Lower Illinois River below Tenkiller Ferry Dam. Trout are normally stocked in those areas every week or two.
Beginning Nov. 1, the Wildlife Department began stocking trout in six other designated trout fishing areas. Those areas are Perry CCC/Lake Perry Park, Robbers Cave, Blue River, Lake Watonga, Medicine Creek, and Lake Carl Etling. For more details, go to www.wildlifedepartment.com/fishing/trout-information.
Trout fishing is also available from Dec. 1 to Feb. 29, 2020, at two Close to Home Fishing locations in major urban areas: Oklahoma City's Dolese Youth Park Pond and Jenks' Veterans Pond.
Trout anglers must carry a resident or nonresident fishing license while fishing. In addition, trout anglers at Dolese Youth Park Pond must have an Oklahoma City fishing permit, and municipal permits may be required at other seasonal sites.
Trout, both rainbows and browns, are introduced species to Oklahoma. They thrive in colder waters and make excellent table fare. Using ultralight fishing gear with 4- to 6-pound test line and small hooks can lead to some thrilling action. For other tips, go to www.wildlifedepartment.com/fishing/trout-information.
People looking to learn more about trout fishing have several options in the months ahead.
The Wildlife Department will be hold a free fly fishing class from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 23 at Arcadia Conservation Education Area. Participants must be 14 or older. All equipment will be provided. No fishing license is required during the clinic. Space is limited. Register online at Go Outdoors Oklahoma.
A free trout fishing clinic by the Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation Department is set for Feb. 7, 2020, at Putnam City High School. Topics will include lure and bait selection, casting, fly fishing, cooking and cleaning the catch, and outdoor ethics. Register by calling 405-297-1426.
Patton Fly Fishing's 32nd annual Illinois River Fly Fishing School will be Feb. 21-22, 2020, at Tenkiller State Park and the Illinois River. Instructors are Mark Patton, Tom Adams, Blake Patton and Tre Dupuy. The course fee is $175. Meals are available for $40. For more information or to enroll, call 405-613-6520.
Trout fishing regulations, including daily and size limits, restricted areas and site maps, can be found in the current Oklahoma Hunting and Fishing Regulations Guide found online at wildlifedepartment.com, on the Go Outdoors Oklahoma free mobile app for Apple or Android devices, or in print across the state wherever hunting and fishing licenses are sold.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.