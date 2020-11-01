Oklahoma's fishing action can be great year-round but tends to cool down during the fall and winter months. However, many anglers look forward to this time of year for some rewarding seasonal trout fishing.
Beginning Nov. 1, the Fisheries Division of the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation will begin stocking trout at six designated trout fishing areas across the state, in addition to the two trout stocking sites that receive fish year-round.
The seasonal trout areas are Perry CCC/Lake Perry Park, Robbers Cave, Blue River, Lake Watonga, Medicine Creek and Sunset Lake in Guymon.
Regular stocking will continue at these sites until March 15 or March 31, 2021. For more details, go to www.wildlifedepartment.com/fishing/trout-information.
Two rivers in Oklahoma that run cold enough year-round to support trout fisheries are the Lower Mountain Fork River below the Broken Bow reservoir dam and the Lower Illinois River below Tenkiller Ferry Dam. Trout are stocked in those areas every week or two.
Residents of the state's two largest urban areas can get in on some trout fishing at two Close to Home Fishing locations: Oklahoma City's Dolese Youth Park Pond and Jenks' Veterans Pond. These areas will be stocked from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28, 2021.
Rainbow trout and brown trout are non-native species in Oklahoma, as they thrive in colder waters. Anglers using ultralight fishing gear with 4- to 6-pound test line and small hooks can experience to some thrilling action. Trout are tasty table fare, too.
"Virtual Fishing Course - Trout" will be Nov. 17, 1-3 p.m., on Google Meet for anglers who want to learn more about trout fishing.
Registration is required at https://license.gooutdoorsoklahoma.com/Event/ViewEvent.aspx?id=105095. The meeting link will be emailed to each participant 24 hours before the event.
Trout anglers must carry a resident or nonresident fishing license while fishing. In addition, trout anglers at Dolese Youth Park Pond must have an Oklahoma City fishing permit, and municipal permits may be required at other seasonal sites.
Trout fishing regulations, including daily and size limits, restricted areas and site maps, can be found in the current Oklahoma Hunting and Fishing Regulations Guide found online at wildlifedepartment.com, on the Go Outdoors Oklahoma free mobile app for Apple or Android devices, or in print across the state wherever hunting and fishing licenses are sold.
For more great information, check out the article "How To Catch Trout" on the Outdoor Oklahoma Journal Blog at www.wildlifedepartment.com.
