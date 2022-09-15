Northeastern State will attempt to recover from a miserable fourth quarter in a 30-13 loss to Missouri Southern last week when it goes back on the road to face Pittsburg State Saturday in a 6 p.m. kickoff at Carnie Smith Stadium.
The RiverHawks, 0-2 under head coach J.J. Eckert, allowed 17 unanswered points in the setback to the Lions at Doc Wadley Stadium after closing the first half on a Tyler Crawford 50-yard field goal and getting even on an early third quarter score after a Jacob Frazier 14-yard touchdown pass to Devin Blayney.
Last week’s loss extended NSU’s losing streak at Doc Wadley Stadium to 18 games.
The Gorillas are off to a 2-0 start after upsetting Nebraska-Kearney, 35-28, last week. They started the season with a 21-10 home victory over Central Missouri.
The Northeastern State offense has been led by quarterback Jacob Frazier, running back Darius Salters and receivers Malik Antwine and Dashawn Williams through the first two games.
Frazier is completing 61.1 percent of his passes and has thrown for 299 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions. Frazier went 19 of 28 for 194 yards with a TD and two interceptions against the Lions.
Salters, who leads the RiverHawks in rushing with 108 yards on 24 carries, finished with 44 yards on eight carries last week. NSU has failed to reach the end zone on the ground through two games.
Antwine and Williams have been the biggest playmakers on offense. Antwine leads the team with 12 receptions for 138 yards, and Williams has eight catches for 59 yards with a pair of touchdowns.
Northeastern State’s offense is averaging 274 yards per game and 4.3 yards per play.
Defensively, the RiverHawks are led by defensive back Jordan Lamotte’s 17 total tackles. Defensive back John Joseph follows with 14 total tackles and has two pass breakups, and defensive back Johnny Jean has 10 total tackles. NSU has forced one turnover, a fumble recovery by defensive end Blake Corn. Defensive lineman DJ Harris has one quarterback sack, and both defensive linemen Chris Lee and Skaakr Smith have a half sack.
The Lions produced 415 total yards of offense last week and were paced by running back Nathan Glades’ 133 rushing yards and three scores.
The RiverHawks are giving up 433 yards per game and 6.2 yards per play. Opponents are averaging 165 rushing yards and 268 passing yards.
Pittsburg State is led offensively by quarterback Chad Dodson, Jr., who has completed 59.4 percent of his passes for 677 yards. Dodson has thrown for seven touchdowns and has not thrown an interception. Dodson threw for 290 yards and four scores in the Gorillas’ win over the Lopers.
Dodson’s top targets have been receivers Bryce Murphy and Christian Carter, as well as tight end Devon Garrison. Murphy has nine receptions for 231 yards and three TDs, Garrison has nine grabs for 142 yards and two scores, and Carter also has nine catches with 134 yards and one touchdown.
Pittsburg State, who has not forced a turnover through two games, is led defensively by linebacker P.J. Sarwinski, who has a team-high 15 total tackles. The Gorillas are allowing 281.5 total yards of offense with 150 of those yards coming on the ground.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.