SAPULPA — Tahlequah’s bid for a state tournament berth came up short Friday night in a 54-33 setback to Tulsa Edison Prep in a Class 5A East Area Tournament championship game at the Chieftain Center in Sapulpa.
The No. 10 Tigers, who fall to 17-9 overall under head coach Duane Jones, will have one last crack at reaching state when they face Durant at 8 p.m. Saturday at Claremore High School in an area consolation championship game. The Lions (13-12) eliminated Coweta, 41-38, in Friday’s nightcap.
“We’ve got to come ready to play tomorrow,” Jones said. “We can’t worry about this game, we’ve got to focus on what’s ahead. We didn’t play our best basketball tonight, and we can play much better than what we played. We’ve got to come back together and play like we’ve been playing.”
Tahlequah struggled to get on track on the offensive end for much of the contest, despite leading 15-14 at halftime.
The fifth-ranked Eagles, who improve to 21-4 and claim their spot in next week’s state tournament, went on 8-0, 6-0 and 7-0 runs in the third quarter to take control. They took the lead for good at 19-17 on a Luke Parish 3-pointer at the 5:58 mark of the third, and would lead by as many as 14 points (35-21) after Quentin Asberry scored on a putback to cap the final run with 1:14 left in the quarter.
The Tigers got to within 37-27 after Qua’shon Leathers buried a 3 from the right corner to open the scoring in the fourth quarter, but they never could get closer. Edison answered with the next five points, highlighted by a pair of baskets from Loddie Combs, to take a 42-27 lead.
Tahlequah didn’t score over the game’s final four-plus minutes.
“I really think that they maybe [Edison] wanted it a little bit more than we did to be honest,” Jones said. “We didn’t shoot the ball great, and early on we missed some shots I thought we should’ve made that might’ve put us by 10 or so. We just couldn’t get anything going and stayed at 33 it seemed like forever.”
Senior standout guard and Northeastern State signee Jaxon Jones paced the Tigers with a game-high 16 points, nine of those coming on three 3-pointers.
Hayden Wagers followed Jones with eight points, Leathers closed with three, and Hunter Brinkley, Tyler Joice and Hayden Smith each finished with two.
The Eagles were led by Combs’ 15 points. Mason Alexander followed with 13, and both Asberry and Parish had seven.
The loss ends what was a season-long five-game winning streak for Tahlequah, who last reached the state tournament in the 2008-09 season.
