Northeastern State opened its baseball season Monday with a 6-4 win over Southern Nazarene in Bethany.
The RiverHawks scored the game's first three runs in the third inning and never trailed. Blake Freeman, who led NSU with two hits, drove in Brayden Rodden with a double to cap the scoring in the third. Rodden brought home Reid Fehr on an RBI single to make it 2-0, and Fehr started the scoring when he delivered a triple that plated Tucker Dunlap.
Northeastern State, who also had a fourth inning single by Chaz Orr and a Freeman single during the fifth, extended its lead to 5-0 run in the fifth after Jaxon Phipps pushed across Collin Klingensmith on an RBI groundout and C.D. White singled to center to knock in Freeman.
Southern Nazarene got to within a run following a four-run fifth, and NSU added an insurance run in the eighth when Corbin Lill crossed home plate on an error.
John Rains, who was one of four pitchers used by the RiverHawks, picked up the win in relief on the mound. Rains faced three batters in the fourth and recorded a pair of strikeouts.
In a starting role, T.J. Mullins tossed three scoreless innings, struck out two and issued four walks.
Jonathan Smithey gave up four runs, two of those earned, in three innings of relief. Smithey allowed four hits, registered two strikeouts and didn't issue a walk. Nic Swanson threw two scoreless innings and earned the save. Swanson gave up three hits and had one strikeout.
Southern Nazarene, who outhit the RiverHawks, 8-6, received two hits from Clay Lockett, while Austin Glock drove in a game-high two runs.
Southern Nazarene starting pitcher Patrick Hine was handed the loss. Hine allowed three earned runs on four hits through four innings. Hine collected four strikeouts and walked two.
Freeman's multi-hit performance was the 29th of his career.
The two teams were scheduled to play a doubleheader but game two was canceled due to weather conditions.
The RiverHawks will play a doubleheader at Northwestern Oklahoma Friday before hosting Minot State in their home opener at Rousey Field at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
