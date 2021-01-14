Tahlequah Sports League officials announced springs sports are happening with COVID-19 safety measures in place.
Ward 4 Tahlequah City Councilor Trae Ratliff, who is also TSL president, said the board met Tuesday, Jan. 12.
"Coaches and parents its time to start building your rosters," said Ratliff. "Yes, we will be playing spring baseball and softball. Yes we are aware there is still a pandemic. You can plan on extra precautions being taken in order to ensure safety for players, coaches, and fans."
Ratliff had announced that fall sports for TSL were canceled in September and it was a tough decision to make.
"These kids are going nuts sitting inside all day and I think they're not really having anything to do since July of last year," said Ratliff. "They're ready and we're still a few months until we actually have anybody on site," said Ratliff."
Ratliff is anticipating the city wide mask mandate will still be in effect by the time the first pitch is thrown.
"I would imagine it's going to get passed again, so there'll be masks and I think we'll probably try to figure out a way to include temperature checks. Whether that's at the entry gate or at least the coaches and umpires will do temperature checks on all of the players," said Ratliff.
The Snack Monkey, an app designed to place concession orders from one's cell phone, will be up and running.
"Of course we've got the Snack Monkey that we use for our concession where folks don't have to stand in line and can order their concessions from their phone," said Ratliff.
Another precaution Ratliff plans to use is the hypochlorous acid.
Ratliff said it's too early to tell exactly what, when, and how more precautions TSL will have lined out.
"It's tough and I mean clearly our hope is that by the time we actually start to play, the numbers start to decline because the weather is starting to warm up," said Ratliff. "Hopefully the elderly and the folks that are most immune-suppressed have been vaccinated and there's been time for that vaccine to kick in a take effect."
According to Ratliff, surrounding leagues are still planning to hold spring sports.
"If we weren't going to offer it, then our kids are going to go elsewhere. Which is what we set out to fix," he said.
TSL is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization that supports and promotes sports and other recreational activities in the county. Kids ages 4-14 who are interested in baseball, softball, and T-ball are encouraged to seize the opportunity.
For more information, call TSL at 918-822-1098 or visit the TSL Facebook page.
