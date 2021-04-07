Tahlequah was blanked 6-0 by Tulsa Will Rogers in District 5A-4 action Tuesday in Tulsa.
The loss comes after the Tigers won their district opener over Claremore last week at Doc Wadley Stadium.
Tahlequah couldn't find the net, although it had 16 shots, nine of those on goal.
Christian Najar had four shots on goal, while Angel Quezada added three. Tabor Robinson and Zeke Guerrero each finished with one shot on goal.
The Tigers are overall and 1-1 in 5A-4 under head coach Greg Hall.
The Lady Tigers suffered a 3-2 overtime loss to Rogers, dropping their third consecutive match. Tahlequah suffered a 1-0 setback to Claremore in its district opener last week. The Lady Tigers are 4-4 overall under head coach Stacie Grooms.
Both Tahlequah teams will visit Pryor Friday.
