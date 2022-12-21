Michael Page is at home in the Tahlequah area - literally.
Page, who is the athletic coach and physical education teacher at Grand View, graduated from Tahlequah in 2002. At Grand View he is the head football, basketball, and softball coach, as well as the PE teacher.
While attending Tahlequah High School, Page played football up through his sophomore year, basketball through his junior year, and said his concentration as a senior was high jump and track and field.
From high school, Page went to college at Northeastern State University, where he studied education and physical education. He also met Annie Rock at NSU, also of Tahlequah, and the two were married on March 15, 2005. They have three children, Bryson, who turns 19 years old on Dec. 22, Natalee, 15, who plays basketball at Tahlequah as a sophomore, and Blake, a second grader at Grand View.
Page graduated from NSU in the spring of 2007.
"That was the last Redmen class," he said.
The fall 2007, the NSU Redmen became the NSU RiverHawks.
That same fall Page was hired at Leach.
"I was fresh out of college and had two kids. Our second kid was born in June, and I got my first job in August. It was quite a handful," he said.
Page was at Leach for 10 years, then went to Rocky Mountain for two years, and in 2019 came to Grand View.
"The greatest achievement for me has been all the relationships I've developed over the years with the players," said Page. "I run into them all over, a lot of them are married now and have kids, some are in education now, and I have some former players who are coaching in high school now. I feel like that's it, not just making it to state championships, and winning state championships in ORES. I think I've won five state championships in different sports while I was at Rocky Mountain, and been to the state championships four other times and finished runner up, but I think the most important thing was trying to inspire the kids. It's pretty neat seeing the kids following in my footsteps, in the coaching and the teaching."
Page hasn't coached any second generations yet, but said he was about to. He said there are at least two couples he coached several years ago who have kids almost school age, and that they have approached him and told him they were going to bring their kids to him when they were old enough.
Page said basketball is favorite sport, but football is very close. He said he loves coaching basketball.
He said there's a big difference between coaching girls and boys.
"With girls, if they buy into you, they'll run through a brick wall for you. Boys, you know, teenage boys are probably the toughest to coach," he said.
He said he tries to instill intensity in the kids, try to teach them not to be afraid of making mistakes, and to play as hard as they can.
"Every kid responds differently. You have to get to know your players, and their responses to you. Some you have to yell at, and some will withdraw if you yell at them. Every kid is different," said Page.
"Sometimes it's hard to get to know some of the kids, and some are easy. Sometimes if I need a leader, and I see someone I think will fit, I'll say something to them. But most of the time, they all hold each other accountable, a lot of times have three leaders on the floor," Page said.
Two games, both girls' state semifinal games, stand out to Page as the most difficult loss to swallow. He said he doesn't remember the year, but remembers the game and the play.
"It was a girls state semifinal game when I was at Leach, we had a big tall post girl. We got the ball in to her, it was tipped around some, but she got her hands on it and shot it at the buzzer. It banked in, but the referee whistled her for traveling, which I disagreed with, but there was nothing we could do about it," said Page. "That team went on to win the state championship. Then one year when I was at Rocky Mountain, also a state semi-final girls' game. The score was tied, I think, and there were four seconds left. They got the ball in to their post, we doubled up on her, she took four steps, shot the ball, and it banked in at the buzzer and they won the game, and they didn't call walking on her. My girls just turned around and looked at me, and [they] all said she walked, everyone in the gym knew she walked, except the officials, I guess. I'm not one to say much to the officials, and I will not tolerate my players talking to them either, but boy, that one was tough to swallow. Two games, two almost identical plays, we got what I think were bad calls both times."
Page likes where he's at, and said he hasn't thought much about leaving, although he has had that conversation a few times recently with different people.
"But I just feel that if I am to move on, I'll know it," said Page. "I'm happy right where I'm at."
