Missouri Western pulled away in the third quarter and defeated Northeastern State, 57-24, Saturday at Spratt Memorial Stadium in St. Joseph, Missouri.
It was the third consecutive loss for the RiverHawks, who fell to 2-5 in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Conference.
The Griffons, sparked by six interceptions from their defense that included two returns for touchdowns, improved to 3-4 and ended a three-game losing streak.
Missouri Western, who took the lead for good at 14-7 on a 6-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Reagan Jones to receiver CJ Parks early in the second quarter, had a 70-yard interception return for a TD from Terrance March that extended the Griffons’ lead to 43-17 at the 2:33 mark of the third quarter. The other came on a 26-yard return for a score by Kameron Langford with 10 seconds left in the third.
The Griffons outscored the RiverHawks, 34-10, in the third quarter. They were also lifted by a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown from Cooper Burton after NSU had trimmed the lead to 26-10 on a Tyler Crawford 42-yard field goal.
Missouri Western intercepted NSU starter Grant Elerick twice, backup Jacob Frazier three times and third quarterback Ben Ward once. Elerick completed 6 of 11 passes for 102 yards and had a 26-yard TD pass to running back Isaiah Davis. Frazier connected on 8 of 14 attempts for 177 yards with a 55-yard TD pass to Davis. Ward threw for 52 yards on 3-of-6 passing.
Davis accounted for all three Northeastern State touchdowns. He also had a 5-yard touchdown run to cap the scoring with 10:46 remaining. Davis finished with 41 yards on the ground and added 107 receiving yards on five catches.
NSU, who had seven turnovers that totaled 243 yards, finished with 456 total yards of offense, compared to Missouri Western’s 331. The RiverHawks had 331 yards passing, and 76 yards receiving from Dashawn Williams.
Missouri Western placekicker Thomas Kopcho was successful on all five of his field goal attempts, including a long of 44 yards. Griffons’ quarterback Anthony Vespo completed 11 of 16 passes for 107 yards, running back Brandon Hall had a game-high 55 yards rushing on five carries, and receiver Traveon James led the Griffons with three receptions for 56 yards.
The RiverHawks return to Doc Wadley Stadium Saturday in a 1 p.m. kickoff against Northwest Missouri. The Bearcats won their first five games before falling to Washburn, 17-16, on Saturday.
