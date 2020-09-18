Tahlequah committed three costly turnovers in the fourth quarter and dropped its final non-district game to McAlester, 21-13, Friday night at Doc Wadley Stadium.
Tigers' junior quarterback Tyler Joice threw one of two interceptions in the fourth quarter with seven seconds remaining inside the McAlester 10-yard yard line after Tahlequah drove 62 yards in under two minutes.
Joice threw his first interception at the 6:30 mark of the final quarter and also fumbled with 1:47 remaining before Tahlequah got the ball right back on the next play when Eli McWilliams recovered a fumble by McAlester quarterback Trent Boatright.
"The three turnovers, we understand that. It's just guys trying to make plays," Tahlequah head coach Brad Gilbert said. "It's part of the game and we've got to correct it. It starts with us as coaches addressing those and just protecting the ball better."
Tahlequah's defense, which had been rock solid over the first two weeks against Tulsa McLain and Class 4A No. 1 Wagoner, struggled to get off the field throughout. The Buffaloes were able to extend drives and were a perfect 5 for 5 on fourth down attempts.
"Those guys were big up front and we knew it would be a challenge," Gilbert said. "We made some unforced errors that allowed them to continue drives. You haven't seen that from the first two weeks from our defense. It was uncharacteristic, but we're going to rebound and we'll be fine."
The Buffaloes, off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2015, never trailed and extended their lead to 21-13 on a 1-yard touchdown run by running back Erik McCarty with 6:48 left in the game.
Tahlequah got to within 14-13 on a Joice 3-yard TD run after marching 74 yards in 8:56 to open the second half. The Tigers couldn't get even after Hunter Smith missed on the PAT.
The Tigers, now 1-2 on the season under Gilbert, haven't started a season 1-2 since 2016. They will begin District 5A-4 play next week on the road against Pryor, who didn't play Friday and is 2-0 with wins over Catoosa and Gravette (Arkansas).
"This was a gut check," Gilbert said. "We haven't been in this situation in a while. We're 1-2, but all that matters is those guys in that locker room and how we respond to that adversity that's hit us. I'm excited in seeing how we respond. We've got a big challenge next week with Pryor and start district play, and the season begins."
McAlester, who also had first half touchdown runs by McCarty and Boatright, received a game-high 116 rushing yards on 27 carries by McCarty. Boatright completed his last 12 pass attempts, going 12 of 13, and threw for 175 yards. The Buffaloes, also led by senior receiver Gavin Johnson's five catches for 93 yards, finished with 314 total yards of offense.
Joice completed 13 of 21 passes for 133 yards, and senior receiver Kobey Baker had nine receptions for a second straight week and finished with 100 yards. The Tigers were limited to 65 rushing yards, led by Carson Ferguson's 27 yards on seven carries. Tahlequah closed with 208 total yards.
Tahlequah's lone score in the first half came on a Joice 22-yard touchdown pass to Baker at the 11:08 mark of the second quarter that made it 7-7.
