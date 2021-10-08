Turnovers costly for Sequoyah in loss to Pirates

The Sequoyah Indians Football Team battled Locust Grove and turnovers for a 50-28 loss Friday Night in a district road game.
The Sequoyah miscues started with the Locust Grove's onside kick at the beginning of the game. The Indians were unable to recover it and the Pirates took over. The Indians' defense forced a punt but Sequoyah's offense could not get a first down and turned the ball over on downs to give Locust Grove a short field at the Sequoyah 16 yard line. Three plays later, Chad Adams scored and the extra point kick put the Pirates up 7-0.
Sequoyah's next drive got going when Eli Hammer on third and nine rushed for 13 yards to the 34 yard line. Three plays later Echota Hummingbird received a pass from Hammer for a 12 yard gain to the 49 yard line. Sequoyah drove to the 24 when on 3rd and three, Hammer's run was extended to the 12 yard line because of a face mask penalty by a Pirate defender. Hammer completed the drive with a two yard touchdown run but the two point conversion was no good. 7-6 Locust Grove.
Locust Grove punted on their next possession to the Sequoyah 2 yard line. On 2nd and 10, the Pirates recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown. The two point conversion was no good and the score was 13-6 Pirates.
An intercepted pass and a fumble ended two possessions for Sequoyah. The Pirates' fumble recovery set them up at the Sequoyah 39 yard line. The Pirates advanced the ball to the 7 yard line but a quarterback sack by Sequoyah forced Locust grove to attempt a field goal. A penalty by Sequoyah on the kick allowed Locust Grove another chance to score. Adams responded with another touchdown run though the two point conversion was no good. 19-6 Pirates.
Sequoyah started at the 17 yard line but a two yard loss by Hummingbird put them back to the 15 yard line. Just the spot for Hammer to outrace the Locust Grove defenders on an 85 yard touchdown run with 9 seconds left in the half. Austyn Holt added two points and Sequoyah was in striking distance at the half, 14-19.
Locust Grove received the ball to start the second half and produced no yards with three incomplete passes. Sequoyah took over at their 20. Three plays later, Hammer's punt was blocked and the Pirates took over at the 8 yard line. Sequoyah's Defense kept Locust Grove out of the end zone but the Pirate's field goal was good, 22-14.
Sequoyah committed three more turnovers that resulted in three Locust Grove touchdowns.
Sequoyah's next drive was aided by Locust Grove's unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and the Indians were set up at the 48 yard line. Hammer ended the drive with a two yard run for a touchdown. 43-22.
Locust Grove would score one more touchdown to increase their scoring 50-22. With 27 seconds left in the game, Hammer passed to Hummingbird for a 21 yard touchdown to end the scoring at 50-28.
"Unforced errors. Those things are hard to come back from. It was during crucial times for us. It deflates them a bit. We have to continue to learn. We fought back. It's youth and lack of experience. Ball security. They're trying to get extra yards. I never fault their effort. They work hard. We have to continue to work and get better. We'll have a short week. We'll have one less day to get ready." Sequoyah Coach Chad Hendricks talked about his team's turnovers.
Sequoyah will play at Stigler on Thursday, October 14th at 7pm with Fall Break coming up this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.