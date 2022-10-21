The Sequoyah Indians and the Roland Rangers came into Friday night's game with identical 1-6 records, 1-3 in 2A District 5 play. By the end of the night, one would be 2-6, 2-3. Had turnovers not been a factor, that team would have been the Indians. But, turnovers are ALWAYS a factor, and in this case, a big factor, and Roland came away with a 28-15 victory.
Roland took the opening kickoff, but quickly went three and out, punting away to the Indians. Brody Young and company immediately took control of the next three and a half minutes, driving 59 yards in 10 plays, and putting six points on the home side of the scoreboard when freshman running back Aiden Armontrout bulled in from the four. Eli Hammer ran in the two-point conversion, and with 7:56 left in the first quarter, the Indians led 8-0.
There was no more scoring in the period, but the Indians continued to move the ball well, and continued to stymie Roland's offense.
Early in the second period, Roland quarterback Jakob Hendricks capped off an 84 yard drive that began in the first quarter with a 22 yard pass to his favorite receiver of the game, #84, for the Rangers' first touchdown. Logan Mikal Lorenz added the PAT, and with 10:06 left in the first half, the score had closed to 8-7, Sequoyah.
Late in the half, as the Indians were moving and knocking on the door, an errant pass by Young was intercepted by the same #84 at the 18 yard line, and the speedy Ranger raced 82 yards to the endzone and six points. Lorenz again kicked good, and the Rangers had taken the lead 14-8 at the 2:48 mark of the second quarter.
The Indians were unable to do anything with their next possession, but opted to go for it on fourth down at the midfield stripe. However, a bad snap resulted in a turnover on downs at the 49.
A 35 yard pass, a 13 yard run, and finally a one yard quarterback sneak by Hendricks gave Roland the score. Lorenz added the PAT, and with 47 seconds left in the half, Roland had a 21-8 lead that carried into intermission.
At halftime, the Indians led Roland almost everywhere except on the scoreboard. The Indians had 121 rushing, including Armontrout's 68, to Roland's 83. Young had completed seven of 16 passes for 68 yards and one interception. Hendricks was 3-for-8 for 64 yards and a touchdown.
The Indians took the second half kickoff, and promptly drove 58 yards, mostly on the running of Armontrout, and scored on a one-yard run by Hammer. Davis added the extra point, pulling the Indians within six, 21-15.
Late in the third quarter, the Indians were on the prowl again when an interception stopped the drive and gave Roland the ball. The Rangers could do nothing with it, and punted back to Sequoyah, who took over possession at the Roland 48 yard line with 12 seconds left in the period.
After a couple of runs by Josiah Foreman, a pass intended for Hammer was intercepted by Hendricks who ran 60 yards untouched for six. The Lorenz PAT put the final score on the board, 28-15, Roland.
Armontrout finished the game with 24 carries for 126 yards and a touchdown, Young ran seven times for 86 yards. Foreman had 19 yards on eight rushes, and Hammer carried twice for 15 yards and a touchdown.
After the game, Seuoyah Head Coach Chad Hendricks said he was very proud of the Indians for their fight and their never quit attitude.
"When you're playing a football game, you can't turn the ball over," Hendricks said. "It doesn't matter who you're playing, you have turnovers, it's gonna kill you.
"I think we had three or four turnovers, and three of them directly cost us points," he said.
"I've said from the beginning, we have to strive to improve each week," he continued, "and we definitely did that.
"We have a lot of young kids out there, and they're getting experience, and they're all improving each week," Hendricks said.
"We're using this as a teaching tool. We're still trying to learn to be more aware out there," he said. "I told them we have two choices. We can either shut it down, or we can keep doing what we do, maybe show some younger kids in the bleachers how to keep fighting.
"We have to go back and fix some things, but we definitely improved, and we'll just start working on preparing for Warner next week," Hendricks concluded.
The Indians will travel to Warner next Friday for a 7:00 game, followed by the stadium lights being shut off for a post game band show.
