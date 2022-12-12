Northeastern State's Tess Talo Tomokino scored a career-high 20 points, but the RiverHawks couldn't sustain a fast start Sunday, Dec. 11 and fell 65-57 to Emporia State.
Tomokino shot 7 for 13 from the field, with Bri Wietelman scoring 11 points off the bench.
Turnovers plagued NSU throughout the afternoon, with a season-high 28 being committed. The Lady Hornets cashed those miscues out-scoring the RiverHawks 24 to 14.
"We need to take better care of the ball, and we got to be tough," said head coach Fala Suiaunoa." "We got out-toughed today, and Emporia just wanted a loose ball or a long passes more than we did. It's disappointing that we lost today because I think we could have won had we taken better care of the ball."
Northeastern State opened Sunday's contest on a 15 to 2 start and held an advantage over the Lady Hornets until 1:45 was left until the intermission. Emporia State went on a run 11-2 in the final 6:08 of the first half, taking a two-point advantage into the locker room.
Courtney Lee made the first bucket to tie the game at 34-34 in the third period, but it was the last time the two teams were locked up in the score. The Lady Hornets slowly pulled away, leading as many as 13 with two minutes left in regulation.
Emporia State's Tre'Zure Jobe paced the Lady Hornets with 17 points as they improved to 7-1 (3-0 MIAA).
The loss is the third consecutive for the RiverHawks as they drop to 4-4 (1-3 MIAA); they will return to the floor Saturday. Dec. 17 to host Rogers State at 1:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.