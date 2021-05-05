Tahlequah suffered consecutive losses to Pryor and Shawnee and had its season come to an end Wednesday at the Class 5A Pryor Regional Tournament.
The Tigers fell to Pryor, 4-2, in the tournament opener and were blanked 7-0 by Shawnee. They finished their season with a 13-20 record under head coach Bret Bouher.
The only two runs came on an RBI single by Luke Chaffin and a sacrifice fly by Eli Gibson.
Tahlequah had seven hits and reached base twice on walks, but left nine runners stranded against Shawnee.
Senior starting pitcher Tanner Christian allowed just three hits in 5.1 innings of work against Shawnee. Christian gave up five earned runs, stuck out five and issued four walks.
The Tigers left the bases loaded in the fifth after Christian grounded into a fielder’s choice to end a scoring threat. Race Stopp singled to center field with two outs, Tyler Joice walked, and Brody Bouher reached on an error to put the Tigers in a good spot.
In the seventh, Tahlequah got back-to-back two-out hits from Bouher and Christian, but couldn’t come through after Caleb Davis struck out looking to end the contest. Bouher doubled to left field, and Christian singled to right.
The Tigers stranded two runners in the third and sixth innings. In the third, Bradley Pruitt led off with a base hit to center field and Bouher got aboard on an error with two outs, but Christian flied out to right to end the inning. Pruitt grounded out to second base with two outs in the sixth after consecutive singles from Dylan Leep and Shaw Thornton.
Shawnee scored five of its runs in the first two innings. Christian hit two batters and then walked three straight to give the Wolves an early three-run lead in the opening frame.
Shawnee went up 4-0 on a Koby Mitchell RBI groundout in the second, and Krew Taylor crossed home plate on an error to make it 5-0.
Kasen Rogers led Shawnee with two hits from the top of the lineup, and Mitchell drove in two runs.
The Tigers were led by Bouher’s 3 for 4 performance.
Tahlequah committed four errors and left seven runners on base against Pryor. Chaffin’s run-scoring single drove in Christian in the fourth inning to get the Tigers’ even at 1-1. Gibson’s sacrifice fly brought home Jacob Morrison in the sixth to Tahlequah to within 3-2.
Joice walked with one out in the seventh, but Bouher grounded into a fielder’s choice, and Christian grounded out to second base to end the game.
The Tigers closed with six hits, two of those coming from Christian. Pryor’s Josh Gore finished with a game-high three hits and knocked in one run.
Davis went the distance on the mound for THS, allowing four runs (two earned) on seven hits across six innings. The senior right-hander posted three strikeouts and issued three walks.
