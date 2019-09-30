The RiverHawks Men's Soccer team earned a 3-0 victory on Saturday night at DeLoache Field over the Oklahoma Baptist Bison. The RiverHawks are now 5-3 with a 3-1 record in GAC play while the Bison are 3-5-0 with a 1-3 record in conference play.
Coming out of the half, the match was scoreless, but Tom Singhgolden needed just 19 seconds in the second half to score and put NSU in front. In the 68th minute, Ben Watson scored his first goal of the night to give the RiverHawks a cushion. He would convert a penalty kick in the 79th minute to extend the lead to 3-0, which was more than enough as Justin Hinman posted his second shutout of the season, making five saves.
The RiverHawks outshot the Bison 21-13, with 10 shots on goal. Watson and James Doyle both had four shots. Aaron Ugbah and Flynn Semmerling both recorded three shots on the night. Watson and Doyle also led the team with two shots on goal each.
The RiverHawks will be back in action on Oct. 4 when they host Rogers State at DeLoache Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
