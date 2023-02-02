On Saturday, Feb. 4, seven former Tahlequah Tigers – five athletes and two coaches – will be inducted into the Tahlequah Athletics Hall of Fame during a banquet at Chota Conference Center, at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah.

There will be a reception at 6 p.m., followed by the banquet and induction ceremonies at 7 p.m.

Tickets are still available by calling Tahlequah Athletic Director Matt Cloud at 918-458-4154.

This week, the Tahlequah Daily Press has been publish feature articles on two or more of the inductees, with a special interview with Cloud planned for the Feb. 4 edition. Some may appear after the banquet itself.

Below are features on more two former Tiger greats.

