On Saturday, Feb. 4, seven former Tahlequah Tigers – five athletes and two coaches – will be inducted into the Tahlequah Athletics Hall of Fame during a banquet at Chota Conference Center, at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah.
There will be a reception at 6 p.m., followed by the banquet and induction ceremonies at 7 p.m.
Tickets are still available by calling Tahlequah Athletic Director Matt Cloud at 918-458-4154.
This week, the Tahlequah Daily Press has been publish feature articles on two or more of the inductees, with a special interview with Cloud planned for the Feb. 4 edition. Some may appear after the banquet itself.
Below are features on more two former Tiger greats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.