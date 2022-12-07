AUSTIN, Texas – The College Sports Communicators (CSC) announced the Academic All-America teams for men's soccer Wednesday and saw Northeastern State's Ryan McCully and Flynn Semmerling being honored.
McCully is Northeastern State's only three-time CSC Academic All-America selection and the sixth First Team selection for the department. The fifth-year senior from Wichita, Kan., has earned a Second Team nod for the previous two seasons.
A total of 35 student-athletes were honored across NCAA Division II Men's Soccer, with McCully being one of eight earning consecutive accolades from the CSC. Northeastern State was the lone team from the Great American Conference (GAC) and Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) to have representatives.
McCully had seven goals and three assists during the 2022 campaign; he was previously an All-Region selection from the United Soccer Coaches.
Semmerling continued to build on his postseason awards with a Second Team selection. In his five-year tenure at Northeastern State, he owns seven All-Region awards and is the 2022 D2CCA Central Region Player of the Year. Semmering was a CSC Academic All-America selection in 2021, and he finished his final season with 14 goals and four assists and is among the top scorers in program history.
To date, the NSU men's soccer program has a department high seven CSC Academic All-America selections. Northeastern State Athletics holds 20 overall honors, with nine of those coming since the summer of 2020.
To be eligible for Academic All-America consideration, a student-athlete must be a varsity starter or key reserve, maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.50 on a scale of 4.00, and have reached sophomore athletic and academic standings at their current institution, and be nominated by their sports information director.
