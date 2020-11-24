Keys will try to keep its magical run going Friday when it visits 10th-ranked Beggs in the quarterfinal round of the OSSAA Class 2A Playoffs.
The Cougars, who won three regular season games, have knocked off Hugo and Cascia Hall in consecutive weeks. It’s the first time in program history (since 2002) Keys will be playing football on Thanksgiving week.
Keys fought off a 26-7 deficit and scored 43 straight points to upend Hugo, 50-26, in round one, and then stunned fourth-ranked Casica Hall, 16-14, in Tulsa last week.
The Cougars, who are 5-7 under first-year head coach Adam Hass, are soaring with confidence.
“Our confidence is big right now, but it hasn’t been just these last two weeks. It’s been all season long,” Hass said on Tuesday. “With all the adversity we’ve faced and the lessons that we learned from game to game, it’s been building all season. These guys have learned a lot, and specifically, they’ve learned to get the most out of themselves. This team has never quit, regardless of the situation. They’ve learned lessons all year and they’re starting to put it together. Coming back like they did in the Hugo game solidified the belief that they can overcome.”
Physicality and ball control have been paramount for Keys over the past two weeks.
“We need to keep being physical, and we’re going to have to maximize that this week,” Hass said. “We also need to play ball control.”
Junior running back Colby Nottingham led the offense last week against the Commandos with 113 rushing yards on 29 carries. Junior quarterback Lane Taylor added 60 yards on 15 carries and had a touchdown run.
Defensively, the Cougars had three interceptions - two from Taylor and the other from Colton Combs. Junior linebacker Levi Troyer recorded five solo tackles, and senior defensive lineman Eli Trammel had a quarterback sack and a knockdown.
The Demons (8-2) have won their last four games since suffering a 14-6 loss to top-ranked Metro Christian on Oct. 9. They knocked off Victory Christian, 46-16, in round one and then defeated Morris, 50-6, last week. The other loss came to 3A No. 1 Lincoln Christian in week one.
“Beggs is a great program. They have an outstanding team,” Hass said. “Offensively, they have guys that can go the distance at any second, and defensively, they have guys that will come down hill at you. They have a lot of speed and they’re very athletic.”
Beggs is led by one of the top prospects in all of Oklahoma in senior defensive back/wide receiver Kendal Daniels, who is committed to Texas A&M. Daniels, a four-star recruit and the No. 1 player in Oklahoma, according to 247sports.com, also has offers from Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Alabama, Clemson and Georgia.
Other standouts for Beggs include running back/cornerback C.J. Brown, quarterback Jameson Ross, receiver Trey Gaines and defensive tackle Chance Jordan.
