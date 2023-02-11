Keys basketball is on the move, and in the right direction. Both teams have played, and won, two games in the past two days. Feb. 9, both teams beat Westville, then Feb. 10, the Lady Cougars defeated the Vian Lady Wolverines, 58-43, and the Keys’ boys bested the Wolverines, 40-35.
The Lady Cougars hit the floor running, throwing the scoring mantle on Ashlyn Radomski and Bailey Davis, not only during the 16-9 first quarter, but throughout the entire game. When the final buzzer had sounded, the two had combined for 41 of the Lady Cougars’ 58 total, with Davis winning the overall scoring title over Radomski, 21-20.
The second quarter was closer, but Keys still gained a point, taking a 27-19 lead into intermission.
The big separation came in the third when the Lady Cougars burned Vian’s girls¸18-3. The Lady Wolverines closed the gap a bit in the last quarter by outscoring Keys 21-14, but they needed much more than that, and the Lady Cougars won the game.
Davis and Radomski may have led the Lady Cougars in scoring, but they had help from their teammates. Elizabeth Holland added 12 points, Madison Hood scored three, Caylyn Callaway had two, and Kenlee Comer added a free throw.
Cougars claw Wolverines
The Keys Cougars outscored the Vian Wolverines 33-19 in the first three quarters, then held the visitors off enough in the fourth to preserve a 40-35 victory.
The Cougars kept Vian off balance in the first period by combining an inside, outside scoring attack from Garin Barnes and Trenton Nichols, who scored four and two, respectively, inside the two-point area, and Josiah Wolff, who called in from half a mile away twice, ending the period with a 12-7 Keys’ lead.
Joe Green made his presence known in the second quarter, hitting the first of two free throws, then later adding an old-fashioned three-point play on a basket and one, for four points. Reed Trimble and Tae Muskrat-Flynn each added two points to help the Cougars take a 20-13 lead into halftime.
In the third quarter, Barnes stepped outside and drilled two from beyond the three-point line, Trimble scored twice inside, and Green threw one in from long distance, leading the Cougars to a 33-19 advantage going into the deciding period.
Vian fought hard in the final eight minutes, scoring 16 points of their own, then having to foul the Cougars in hopes of missed free throws and more Vian opportunities.
Sometimes that ploy works, but more often than not, it doesn’t. This time it didn’t. Twelve times in the fourth period, a Cougar stepped to the charity stripe. Seven times the Cougars scored. In fact, all seven points in the fourth period for the Cougars were on free throws. Barnes made 2-of-3, Nichols was 2-of-3, and Trimble was a perfect 4-of-4, salvaging the victory for the Cougars.
In the final tally, Barnes finished with 12, and Trimble checked in with 10. Green scored seven points, Wolff had six, Nichols added three, and Muskrat-Flynn rounded out the scoring with two points.
Keys Head Coach Greg Barnes said it was a hard fought win over a Vian team that has some good, physical athletes.
He said his son, Garin, hit a couple of threes in the third quarter that helped the Cougars separate from Vian, but that Vian then made a run at the Cougars in the fourth.
“We did just enough to hold them off,” Barnes said. “Joe Green had one of his better games, and had some good minutes off the bench.”
It was Senior Night at Keys, and prior to the games, the seniors were recognized. The Lady Cougars will lose just one to graduation this year, returning starting guard Ashlyn Radomski.
The Cougars will pretty much graduate the farm, with Garin Barnes the only starter to return next season. This year’s senior starters include Trimble, Nichols, Wolff, and Colton Combs. Three others who come off the bench and provide valuable minutes and periodic scoring are Bronc Quetone, Grant Stricker, and Braxton Davenport.
The Keys’ teams will wrap up their regular season on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, at Howe. Saturday, Feb. 18, Keys will be the host school for Class 3A Area lV District 2 playoffs. The Lady Tigers will face off against the Tulsa Central girls at 6 p.m., and the Cougars will play Central’s boys at 7:30 p.m.
