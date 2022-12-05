UNDER THE NET: Briggs, Keys elementary cagers take to the court

The fifth- and sixth-grade basketball teams from Keys and Briggs got together Monday evening for a little fun and a lot of basketball. In all, there were four games.
The fifth-grade Keys Lady Cougars and Briggs Maidens tipped off at 4 p.m. That was followed by the fifth-grade boys, the sixth-grade girls, and finally the sixth-grade boys.
Briggs won both girls’ games: 20-4 in fifth grade, and 35-7 in sixth grade.
The Keys Cougars won both of the boys’ games, by almost identical scores. The Keys fifth-grade boys defeated the Braves 20-16, and the sixth-grade Cougars defeated the Briggs boys 20-14.
The Briggs third- and fourth-grade teams will travel to Woodall, Dec. 7, for games that begin at 9 a.m. Dec. 8, starting at 4 p.m., the Briggs fifth-, sixth-, seventh-, and eighth-grade boys' and girls' teams will host Woodall.
